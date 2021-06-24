Thrive Mortgage Corporation Partners With Homebot Client-For-Life Portal

DENVER, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot, Inc. , provider of the award-winning, client-for-life portal that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership, today announced a partnership with independent mortgage banker, Thrive Mortgage . This partnership enhances the client experience while helping Thrive Mortgage Loan Officers build lasting relationships that extend far beyond the transaction.

"The mission of Thrive Mortgage is to provide a legendary lending experience to our clients," stated James Duncan, Director of Marketing for Thrive Mortgage. "We leverage the best technology and a world-class loan manufacturing process to accomplish this. Our partnership with Homebot fulfills three primary objectives we have with every tech platform we adopt. First, delivering personalized home finance insights to every existing Thrive client. Second, connecting with existing or prospective homeowners who may benefit from a relationship with Thrive and our experts. And thirdly, seamless integrations with all other platforms within our existing tech ecosystem."

In addition to educating clients with tailored content about their unique home finance situation, and the integration into other platforms and services, Homebot has shown a great increase in the post-closing engagement with clients and business partners across a large cross-section of Thrive Mortgage's production teams.

Regarding a few of the top integrations, Thrive is actively promoting Homebot integrations with best-in-class productivity tools such as Mortgage Coach, leadPops, and BombBomb as well as future integrations on the horizon. Innovation is at the core of their company values and an integrated technology ecosystem that streamlines the way they attract, engage, and retain clients is a top priority.

About Thrive Mortgage

Thrive Mortgage is a rapidly growing independent mortgage banker based in Georgetown, Texas. Since its inception in 2001 as a family-owned brokerage, the company experienced increasing origination growth as well as national exposure and numerous industry accolades. In 2018, it was clear the company had outgrown its humble beginnings and rebranded to a more nationally recognized name: Thrive Mortgage. Currently, the company is licensed to do business in thirty-nine states with aggressive expansion plans underway into several strategic market areas in the very near future.

The first lender in the State of Texas to complete a 100% digital mortgage, Thrive Mortgage is continually at the forefront of innovation and seeking out ways to enhance the consumer experience through technological advancements. The strength of Thrive Mortgage is in its people, from the front-line originators strategizing with clients for their long-term financial success, to the operational support teams creating a seamless and efficient loan manufacturing process with a personal touch. This is the reason why they say, "Alone we dream. Together we Thrive!"

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

