ThriveFantasy Levels Up in Esports, Partners With Envy Gaming as Organization's Exclusive Daily Fantasy Esports Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveFantasy, the pioneering daily fantasy sports and esports prop betting platform, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with top esports organization Envy Gaming. The wide-ranging partnership is ThriveFantasy's first with an esports team and will see ThriveFantasy named the Official Daily Fantasy Esports Platform for Team Envy. Envy Gaming is the owner and operator of global esports franchise Team Envy, competing in CS:GO, Halo, Rocket League and Valorant, and owns franchise teams the Dallas Fuel (competing in Overwatch) and the Dallas Empire (competing in Call of Duty).

ThriveFantasy was created to enhance the fan's experience by only giving users two options: picking simple over/unders. For esports prop betting, ThriveFantasy will give fans the ability to do that for kills, deaths, assists, headshots, and more. Currently, ThriveFantasy focuses on top-tier athletes and competitors across gaming titles including CS:GO, LoL, and DOTA, with several additional titles coming soon. ThriveFantasy's prop betting concept doesn't force users to know and research every player on every team like traditional daily fantasy sites. As a result, users win at a higher, more consistent level.

"We know gaming fans crave interactive experiences that can bring them closer to their favorite players and teams - and that is exactly what ThriveFantasy is powering with their focus on a fantasy esports ecosystem and prop betting," said Adam Rymer, CEO at Envy.

Envy Gaming plans to leverage ThriveFantasy to power all of the organization's daily fantasy offerings. Details of the new partnership include:

Multiyear relationship in which ThriveFantasy will be the exclusive daily fantasy esports platform of Team Envy

Cross-branding and promoting across Envy teams in CS:GO, Rocket League, Valorant, Halo, and more

ThriveFantasy to offer a 360-degree second-screen engagement platform for fans streaming Envy's matches and tournaments

ThriveFantasy Discord bot engaging on Envy Discord channel to educate on esports props and providing live updates to in-game stats every 30 seconds

ThriveFantasy also plans to integrate Twitch extensions in the near future to show off props on stream. The esports vertical, which ThriveFantasy shifted focus to as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many traditional sports in 2020, has grown 140% in the last six months.

"Team Envy is the perfect partner for ThriveFantasy," said Adam Weinstein, founder and CEO of ThriveFantasy. "Not only has Envy proven themselves as winners with several championships across major gaming titles, but they have one of the most loyal and passionate fanbases in North America. We look forward to pushing further into esports and becoming the go-to fantasy platform for the esports community with great team partners like Envy."

About ThriveFantasy

ThriveFantasy launched in April 2018 initially with contests for the NFL, NBA, and MLB. Since then, it has added PGA, Cricket, USL, AUDL, along with Esports. Thrive has awarded over $2.2 million in cash prizes to date. ThriveFantasy is available on iOS and Android and on the web at www.thrivefantasy.com.

About Envy Gaming

Envy Gaming, Inc. is the owner and operator of popular esports franchise Team Envy, the Dallas Empire team in the Call of Duty League and the Dallas Fuel team in the Overwatch League. Founded as a professional Call of Duty team in 2007, owner Mike Rufail has grown the Dallas-based organization into one of the largest and most winning esports groups in the world. Today, Envy Gaming competes, streams and produces content across multiple titles including Call of Duty, CS:GO, Halo, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros and Valorant. For more information, visit Envy.gg.

