Thrivent Advisor Network Expands Internal Support Team to Help Advisors Enjoy Greater Growth with Purpose

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent Advisor Network (TAN), the platform for independent purpose-driven advisors looking to deliver fiduciary advice as members of a community with shared values, is proud to announce that Don Williams, an industry pro with more than 20 years of experience has joined the firm as Relationship Manager. As TAN has continued to welcome an influx of advisors joining the network to become independent business owners while still enjoying the support and camaraderie of like-minded peers, the firm has been enhancing its internal human capital resources to make sure advisors have what they need to grow their practices.

"Thrivent Advisor Network has created a community of advisors who share common values and a willingness to collaborate and support one another while operating their own distinct businesses," said Luke Winskowski, Head of Thrivent Advisors Network at Thrivent Financial. "Our goal is to provide them with the intellectual, technical and operational resources they need to succeed. We met Don due to his prominence in the Kingdom Advisors community, a group many of our faith-driven advisors subscribe to, and are confident that his skills and experience will prove invaluable as we strive to create a superior experience for the advisors who join our platform."

Don Williams most recently held the position of Senior Business Consultant with LPL Financial, where he worked with about 100 advisors in the western US who collectively advise on almost $7 billion in client assets. During his time there, Don was the chief architect of the Kingdom Advisors community, building it from some 65 advisors to approximately 800 at the end of his tenure. He helped establish the Certified Kingdom Advisor (CKA) designation, a non-denominational certification which requires a statement of faith, references and 10 years of planning experience or another designation, such as the CFP or ChFC, and is now offered by more than two dozen industry firms.

"It wasn't just the clear alignment of values that attracted me to the Thrivent Advisor Network, although that is something very important to me personally," explained Don Williams. "In addition to being backed by Thrivent, a Fortune 500 organization built on a history of serving Christians, I also found TAN to be a more nimble organization that would allow me to use my skills and experience to create a great experience for the business owners that choose to join with us, and also to help them create a client experience that's like no other in the industry."

The addition of Don Williams to the team is only the latest manifestation of an ongoing campaign to attract talented financial services professionals to help grow the network. Earlier this year, David Belotte, who had been with Rockefeller Capital Management, came on board as Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to that he served in the CCO role at both ACG Wealth and Triad Hybrid Solutions, both in the Atlanta area.

Other recent additions to the Thrivent Advisor Network include two veterans from Thrivent Financial—Steven Klein as a TAN Business Consultant and Operations Specialist Jodi Goetsch. Also new to TAN is Susie Wuollett, as Onboarding and Transition Consultant.

"Being the destination of choice for proven professionals like David Belotte and Don Williams, together with our suite of solutions and technology, help us demonstrate that the Thrivent Advisor Network is the place to be for advisors looking for community and shared values as they grow their own businesses," continued Winskowski. "We are building an RIA that speaks to money differently than in the industry as we help our clients to thrive and look for opportunities to be generous and give back to their communities."

For more information visit http://thriventadvisornetwork.com/

About Thrivent Advisor Network

Thrivent, a more than 100-year-old Fortune 500 company serving more than two million people, created the Thrivent Advisor Network (TAN) in response to market demand for fiduciary-driven advice that fuses finance and faith. TAN is a new hybrid RIA platform representing a unique opportunity for advisors who seek the freedom that comes from owning their own practice but still want the human connection and support that comes from being part of a community of like-minded professionals with shared values. TAN is positioned to serve as a significant partner to advisors looking to expand their capabilities, boost their brand visibility, and amplify their voice.

