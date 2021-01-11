Thrivent Advisor Network Makes Significant Strides in First Year Approaching $5 Billion in Assets*

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent Advisor Network, the platform for independent advisors looking to deliver fiduciary advice as members of a community with shared values, is finishing its first full year since launch with significant growth in both the number of advisors and in assets. The firm's advisor count grew to over 150 this year and since its launch in Q3 2019, assets approaching approximately $5 billion* by the end of 2020, including about $1 billion from the organic growth of Thrivent Advisor Network affiliates.

"In our first business year, Thrivent Advisor Network accomplished all of our initial goals and more," said Luke Winskowski, Senior Vice President, Advice & Wealth Management at Thrivent. "We launched the platform with Thrivent advisors committed to the independent community model, transitioned a number of external teams continuing to show strong growth, as well as added industry veterans to our business development team. All of those efforts relate to our strategic positioning as a leader in financial advice."

Among the external teams joining Thrivent Advisor Network this year were 49 Financial and Louis C. Ciliberti & Associates, a 10-person practice led by its namesake and managing more than $200 million in assets for a clientele primarily consisting of business owners and C-suite executives. Poised to be a leader in next generation advisors' development, 49 Financial, based in Austin, Texas, has over 40 financial advisors with an average age of 24, advising on more than $500 million in client assets. With an aggressive advisor recruitment program, 49 Financial is aiming to be the home of choice for the next generation of advisors.

This year the network also welcomed Kevin Ellis, a Milwaukee-based advisor with approximately $125 million in assets under management. He left a small RIA firm to join the Vantage Financial Group in order to scale and grow his practice with the support of a larger organization.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Thrivent Advisor Network also added a pair of veteran Senior Business Development Officers during 2020— Matt Sines with more than 27 years of industry experience and Gary Foster with more than 20 years—as well as filled seven additional back office positions to provide enhanced support to advisors on the platform.

Thrivent Advisor Network's advisors live into the idea that money is a tool to live a purposeful life, welcoming topics like faith and generosity to the client table in ways that enhance their advice, and helping their clients achieve lives of meaning and gratitude. In addition, the platform's advisor community has continued to grow and attract new teams despite the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic, coming into 2021 in a position of capital strength.

*As of July 2020, Thrivent Advisor Network reported over $1.3 billion in assets under management.

About Thrivent Advisor Network

Thrivent Advisor Network, an SEC-registered investment advisor ("RIA"), is a new hybrid platform offered by Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization helping more than two million clients achieve financial clarity. Thrivent created Thrivent Advisor Network as an opportunity for independent financial advisors to be part of a company committed to providing advisors the many benefits of a hybrid platform without the challenges of running their own RIA, while also helping advisors and clients connect their finances and values. Advisors who join Thrivent Advisor Network are seeking the freedom that comes from owning their own practice while still wanting the human connection and support that comes from being part of a community of professionals under the Thrivent Advisor Network RIA. Thrivent Advisor Network is positioned to serve as a significant partner to advisors looking to expand their capabilities and client offerings, boost their brand visibility, and enhance their practice.

