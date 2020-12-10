Thrivent invests $1 million in COVID-19 relief for Habitat homeowners

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent today announced it is contributing $1 million to help Habitat homeowners recover from the economic fallout and recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This investment, driven by a shared commitment to helping more families achieve financial security and stability, will provide funding to local and national Habitat organizations to help families across the U.S. and abroad.

Across the globe, millions of households have experienced lay-offs, reduced hours, and wage cuts because of the coronavirus outbreak. In the U.S., nearly one-third of households have reported that they cannot afford all of their needs, including rent or mortgage, utility bills, food, and medical care. To help families stay in their homes during and after the pandemic, Thrivent is investing $750,000 in 100 local Habitat organizations across the U.S. to assist families with temporary mortgage relief.

To assist with international needs, Thrivent is investing an additional $250,000 in six national Habitat for Humanity organizations. This funding will support Habitat's global mission of building homes, communities and hope. This financial assistance is in addition to Thrivent's 2020 commitment to partner with 78 affiliates across the U.S., building 89 homes.

"This year has been incredibly difficult for many people as financial hardship has added stress and anxiety to daily lives," said Nikki Sorum, senior vice president of Thrivent Advisors at Thrivent. "This pandemic has underscored how important it is for people to have safe, affordable homes. Given all we have endured in 2020, we are especially honored to provide financial support to Habitat for Humanity to help people stay in their homes so they can continue to build toward financial stability."

Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity began their partnership in 2005. Thrivent and its members have contributed more than $275 million to the global housing nonprofit, helping more families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.

"We're grateful for our long-standing partnership with Thrivent and their continued support of homeowners and our global mission," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "For over a decade, our joint commitment to stability for families has helped build more thriving communities around the world. Together, we put our values into action by working with families to build financial security through safe and affordable homeownership."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. It offers its more than 2 million clients a broad range of financial products, services and guidance. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies offer advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial professionals and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $152 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/19). Thrivent carries an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, a credit rating agency; this is the highest of the agency's 16 ratings categories and was affirmed in June of 2020. For more information, visit Thrivent.com. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

