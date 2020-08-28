ThriverCon is the 1st Intentionally Diverse Virtual Summit for BIPOC, Women/Womxn and Non-Binary Entrepreneurs - Sept. 22-23, 2020

MIAMI, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thriver Lifestyle is celebrating the launch of their inaugural virtual conference: ThriverCon! ThriverCon is a two-day virtual summit on September 22-23, 2020, that is the first INTENTIONALLY DIVERSE virtual summit for BIPOC, womxn and non-binary entrepreneurs and allies. Thriver Lifstyle has partnered with their Title Sponsor, The Phoenix Project, to bring more advocacy for diversity in business and opportunities for women of color and non-binary entrepreneurs and business owners. "We believe in the transformative, healing power of community, diverse representation and of economic empowerment to BIPOC women/womxn and non-binary folks/folx.It is an honor to support the needed and important work of ThriverCon!" says The Phoenix Project Founder and CEO, Melissa Barker.

16+ BIPOC women & non-binary speakers for ThriverCon Virtual Summit on Sept. 22-23, 2020. A stellar group of 6&7-figure entrepreneurs, influencers, female founders, creatives, activists and thought-leaders. ThriverCon is the 1st intentionally diverse virtual summit for BIPOC women/womxn and non-binary/non-gender conforming entrepreneurs on Sept 22-23, 2020. Brought to you by Thriver Lifestyle and The Phoenix Project

ThriverCon features a total of 18 Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Middle Eastern, Asian, Non-Binary & Queer speakers who will be sharing their stories and expertise on entrepreneurship, marketing, monetization, soulful sales, content creation and more! There will also be breathwork, meditations, sound bath music and other activations that will engage all attendees.

At least ten percent of all ticket sales net proceeds will be donated to ThriverCon's charity partner, AnnieCannons; a connection made through the Phoenix Project. AnnieCannons is a U.S.-based nonprofit social enterprise and registered 501©3 that transforms and trains survivors of human trafficking and gender based violence into software engineers and entrepreneurs. Scholarships will also be awarded to emerging BIPOC entrepreneurs.

This year's keynote speaker is Andromeda Peters, former Miss United States 2018, licensed therapist, entrepreneur and advocate for mental health awareness. Andromeda is also the Lead Clincian and Board member for The Phoenix Project. ThriverCon speakers have a combined social media reach of over 3.4 Million followers across platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook & YouTube.

Announced Speakers:

Alyne Tamir - creator of "Dear Alyne", Facebook page with 300M+ views & 2M+ followers & "Girls Gone Global", Facebook group with 140,000 women

Berna Anat - Financial Hype Woman, producer, speaker & financial influencer

Dannielle Cole - owner of Sin City Cupcakes, founder of Cole Productions, Talent & Media Manager.

Dr. Deganit Nuur - world renowned spiritual teacher, celebrity clairvoyant intuitive, acupuncturist, writer & speaker

Delilah Dee - event curator & experiential marketer working with brands such iHeartRadio, HBO, Google & SalesForce

Julia Miller-Vasquez - professional singer-songwriter, poet, dancer, model, audio engineer & event producer

Kiam Marcelo Junio - non-binary, multisensory artist & holistic health coach

Dr. Kiona, Ph.D., M.S., M.A. - founder of the award-winning digital platform How Not To Travel Like A Basic Bitch

Kyona McGhee - founder of The McGhee Law Firm, PLLC

Marian Bacol-Uba - founder of Thriver Lifestyle & ThriverCon, Business & Speaker Coach, TEDx speaker, bestselling author & host of the Thriver Lifestyle Podcast

Melissa Ruiz - registered RYT 200 yoga/meditation teacher & online SOULpreneur business coach

Nicole Wong - TikTok & Instagram Coach with over 700K followers

Renee Reese - transformational writer, speaker, teacher, Worthiness Queen™

Sherly Tavarez - owner of Hause of Curls, beauty influencer

Tia Johnson - spiritual lifestyle mentor, international speaker, best selling author, healer & podcaster

Tickets start at $77 for early bird and $97 for general admission. It includes exclusive access to both days of the virtual summit, full recording up to 30 days, Value Vault and a private Facebook community for attendees only. For more information about the conference, please visit https://thriverconference.com/2020

Sponsors include Copy Crimes, Capital One Café, Project ME with Tiffany Carter, The Matic, SM Diversity, YunExpress USA, Jess Dennen and KeyNote Women Speakers. For brand sponsorship opportunities, visit https://bit.ly/ThriverConSponsorshipDeck

About Thriver Lifestyle

Thriver Lifestyle is a business coaching company that offers digital courses and coaching programs on public speaking, digital marketing and online business. Thriver Lifestyle was founded by Marian Bacol-Uba who has over 15 years of marketing, event planning and community engagement experience. Instagram: @thriverlifestyle @mbacoluba http://www.marianbacoluba.com

About The Phoenix Project

The Phoenix Project is the human approach to mental health. They are on a mission to make mental health care accessible and available for everyone. While there are more digital mental health services available, Phoenix strikes a delicate balance of self-guided support tools with human interaction—a community of compassionate, empathetic individuals who hold space for each unique experience to unfold. https://www.iamphoenixproject.com

About Annie Cannons

AnnieCannons is a U.S.-based nonprofit social enterprise and registered #501c3 that transforms and trains survivors of human trafficking and gender based violence into software engineers and entrepreneurs. The organization offers a unique program designed to leverage the economic and social power of the digital workforce to empower one of the most marginalized populations worldwide. https://anniecannons.org/

