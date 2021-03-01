Thriving on the New Health Craze, The Salad House Propels Itself into 2021

WESTFIELD, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salad House – a health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up freshly-prepared customizable salad and sandwich creations – is moving forward into the New Year with new locations, new technology, and a robust plan to continue to add new customers to their broadening fan base across New Jersey, Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania. In fact, The Salad House recently signed its first multi-unit franchisee agreement for two locations in the Bergen County, New Jersey market. The brand's evolution, innovation, and growth over the last year recently landed it on QSR Magazine's 40/40 list of emerging concepts poised for continued success and expansion.

Since the start of the year, The Salad House has held incredibly successful openings for two new locations, one in Montclair, and the other in Livingston, New Jersey. These two new locations will join existing locations in Millburn, Morristown, and Westfield. The brand has three additional locations in development in Bergen County, NJ.

Recently the brand announced the launch of their new mobile application. Headlined by The Salad House's "FUELED FAM" loyalty program – the new application has made it easier for customers to conveniently place orders based on location, easily reorder custom creations, as well as receive discounts and coupons directly on their phone via push notifications. It's just another way the brand is continuing to put customers and their busy schedules first.

"We want to continue to build our brand around our loyal customers who make The Salad House part of their daily and weekly routines," said The Salad House founder and CEO Joey Cioffi. "Our innovation continues to help us provide our FUELED FAM with new and convenient ways to build their perfect meal, and we are excited to continue that trend in 2021 with thoughtful growth as we target expansion in new communities."

The Salad House has undergone a full brand evolution over the past several years. Having started as a "mom and pop" model, the brand has turned into one of the strongest franchise concepts in the fast casual restaurant industry. The Salad House offers a full brand experience for customers, complete with branded bowls and bags, engaging store signage, and a fully integrated website and mobile application that encourages further engagement with customers. This comprehensive brand evolution has helped The Salad House continue to thrive and grow, even during the pandemic, and the brand is poised for even further expansion in 2021.

"As people continue to add healthier options into their diet, we know that demand for healthy food is going to rise," stated The Salad House's Director of Franchise Development Jerry Eicke. "Opening two new locations is a great way to start the year, and we are eager to continue our expansion in new markets throughout New Jersey, Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania, and are always looking for franchise partners to grow with us and share our passion to provide communities with food that fuels."

