Thriving Tech Climate, Talent Pool Lures D.C. Area U.Group to Expand in Indiana, Create 12 Jobs Now; More to Come

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. area-based digital transformation partner, U.Group, will open an office on the north side of Indianapolis and hire 12 people immediately and 100 more by the end of 2020.

U.Group aims to hire people with three to five years of experience in engineering and software development to fill its first 12 high-skilled positions being created in Indiana. Over time, the company expects its Indianapolis outpost to be representative of the full range of its capabilities, including technology, data, consulting, and creative services. U.Group has been working closely with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) throughout the research and planning process.

"We're grateful to have the support of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation in establishing our presence in central Indiana. The IEDC has extended incentives that will help U.Group grow and thrive while also bringing new high-skilled jobs to the community," said CEO Lena Trudeau.

Governor Eric Holcomb said U.Group's decision is yet another indication that the state's reputation as a great place for technology is growing.

"Indiana's tech community is sinking three-pointers all day long when it comes to showing off our tech 'chops' if you will," said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. "We're extremely grateful U.Group chose to grow in Indiana, bringing high-skilled career opportunities to the state, and we're confident that Indiana's talented tech pipeline will help propel U.Group's new operations."

TechPoint President and CEO Mike Langellier applauded U.Group's leadership for its long-term vision and growth strategy, for which a presence in Indiana is an integral component. The company's Midwest presence will play an invaluable role in the fulfillment of a recently-awarded three-year, $100M contract for DevSecOps services, the largest in company history, and the expansion of existing relationships with local partners.

"We have great relationships with and respect for the state's education and corporate institutions. We see tremendous opportunity to extend our partnerships with local customers while also collaborating with an incredible talent base to identify new business opportunities," said Anuj Vedak, U.Group's VP of Strategy & Operations.

"From what I understand, it wasn't a hard sell," Langellier said. "Essentially it's what we nearly always find with site visits: once outsiders see what Indiana has to offer, they want to be a part of it and bring their new jobs and business expansion to Indiana."

U.Group's expansion into Indianapolis will be the company's third base of operations. Named among the nation's fastest growing companies, U.Group currently employs nearly 300 people who are primarily located in their Washington, D.C. area offices. Interested applicants may apply online.

About U.Group

U.Group is a digital transformation partner helping organizations solve their most complex problems and create new strategic opportunities. Consistently named among Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies, U.Group uses human-centered design, data science, engineering, and ingenuity to help organizations inside and outside the federal government work more efficiently and reach their audiences more effectively. Headquartered in Arlington, VA with over 280 employees nationwide, U.Group is proud to be a woman-led organization. To learn more visit www.u.group.

