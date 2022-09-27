Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2026, Advantages Over Other Dosage Forms to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The throat pastilles and cough drop market is expected to grow by USD 1.11 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The advantages over other dosage forms, increasing incidences of respiratory tract infections, and expanding geriatric population base will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, side effects and challenges associated with excipients, the fragmented nature of the market and the increasing use of homemade remedies will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2022-2026

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Segmentation

Type

Hard Tablet Lozenges



Soft Tablet Lozenges



Compressed Tablet Lozenges

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our throat pastilles and cough drops market report covers the following areas:

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market size

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market trends

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of innovative products as one of the prime reasons driving the throat pastilles and cough drops market growth during the next few years.

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Blackmores Ltd.

Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd.

Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd

& Co. Ltd GlaxoSmithKline Plc

iNova Pharmaceuticals

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Ricola Ltd.

Sanofi SA

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Belmora LLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist throat pastilles and cough drops market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the throat pastilles and cough drops market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the throat pastilles and cough drops market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of throat pastilles and cough drops market vendors

Throat Pastilles And Cough Drops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blackmores Ltd., Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Ricola Ltd., Sanofi SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Belmora LLC, DISCH AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Boyd Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Health Ltd., Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL, Thornton and Ross Ltd., and STADA Arzneimittel AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

