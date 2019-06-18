Throttle Up! Movie Glides Onto The Feature Film Development Radar

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Gardner, Sole Proprietor of the Michael Gardner Company; Marcus Taylor, Entrepreneur; along with other Aviators and Entertainment Industry Executives have teamed up to develop a full-length feature film presentation. "This universal work is where the gap will be bridged between aviation and entertainment. We want to inspire both communities, and the world, by illuminating some very complex issues," says Michael Gardner, Executive Producer.

"Yes, but this is more than just your average airplane movie. It's a family film that will empower two communities that need to be spotlighted. We are addressing the challenges of abuse in the foster care system and biracial relationships at the same time. We also wanted to show how a culturally diverse group of people (from all walks of life), like ourselves, could come together to create something that doesn't splatter too much sex and violence all over the big screen. It's there, but we tread lightly for the sake of the children." – Marcus Taylor, Executive Producer

"Throttle Up!", Produced by Jared Chung-Lundy (Checkmate Films, LLC), who's most impressive accomplishment was spending 2017 consulting and developing Pop Life Entertainment's (one of the world's premier toy manufactures) film division ProAm Studios who has helped guide them in their original content creation goals and direction and lead them in designing/building their post-production facilities, ProAm Studios (a massive 230,000 ft² production facility located in Dongguan, China). He also produced their first (7 figure) feature film entitled, "Underdogs Rising" (the tale of a scrappy underdog "Dota 2" team that takes on the world). This film is currently in post-production.

Directed by Christian Strickland (Third Eye Filmworks, LLC), who is known for his talents as applied to the Movie - "Hype Nation", Throttle Up! will bring forth the needed emotion and inspire passion, making this one of the most riveting, motivating, and inspirational stories ever told.

"Throttle Up!" encompasses so many controversial and complex issues. Eccentrically, it's rare because while tackling cumbersome subject matters, like abuse in the foster care system, there are actually no sexually or violently explicit scenes. However, not to be misleading, this is also a love story in so many ways. Biracial love, a man's love for his wife; parents love for their child; a child's love for his best friend; the universal love for one another; pilots love for flying; and now your love for this screenplay! Nothing but love!

Who is the Michael Gardner, Executive Producer?

Michael Gardner worked as a talent agent, while he attended the San Fernando College of Law. He was thrust into Hollywood showbiz after Don Ho, a Hawaiian and traditional pop musician, singer and entertainer, who is best known for the song "Tiny Bubbles", refused to sign to GAC unless Michael Gardner was the agent.

Michael Gardner soon became a CMA for ICM Partners, who is one of the world's largest talent and literary agencies. He acted as the head of the West Coast Concerts Division. In 1980 Michael Gardner left ICM to work for Bash, Neufeld, & Bernard (BNB) where he represented musicians such as the OJ's; Natalie Cole; the Carpenters; Helen Reddy; Andy Gibb (Bee-Gee's); and Captain and Tennille. There, he also represented actors and actresses such as Debbie Reynolds (Singin' in the Rain); and singer John Stewart (Daily Show); Telma Hawkins (Bosom Buddies); Raquel Welch (Fantastic Voyage); and signed Cheryl Ladd (Charlie's Angels).

For the past 30 years, Michael Gardner's representation has spanned the globe and has even landed him representation jobs on the strip of Las Vegas, Nevada where he represented Lance Burton (world famous American stage magician). He's known as a legendary personal/business manager of premiere urban music groups and has represented Howard Hewett, the Whispers, Keith Washington, and After 7.

Today, Michael Gardner is perfecting his film production skills as an Executive Producer of two high budget films while he continues to provide exquisite representation to his clients and those in need.

