Through6 to expand its disruptive on-demand manufacturing model to North Carolina

"We are so pleased to welcome Through6 to Lee County," said County Commission chair Amy Dalrymple. "After decades of absence, their high tech process will bring back cut and sew operations to our community, providing great new jobs and returning Made-in-the-USA clothing to our local product line-up."

The California-based business has already disrupted the conventional garment manufacturing industry by offering its partners the ability to grow and/or create new revenue streams without the traditional barriers of inventory, minimums or long lead times. Through6's vertical model and technology platform also allows brands to be far more responsive to market needs.

Just recently, Through6 pivoted its production efforts to produce and fulfill face masks and other PPE coverings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling its customer/merchants to not only survive during the unprecedented times but to achieve the strongest sales volumes in the company's history.

"Given the textile manufacturing prominence in North Carolina, we're incredibly excited to attract some great local talent and increase Through6's production output to better serve our customers worldwide," said CEO Carlos Goncalves.

Ramping up this Summer, the new Through6 office and manufacturing facility in Sanford will support the growth of 100 new jobs in the region, from technologists to printing and sewing operators and warehousing personnel.

"Mark up another win for our community!" said Sanford Area Growth Alliance's CEO Michael Smith. "We look forward to helping them enjoy many years of success here."

For job opportunities, please submit resumes to [email protected].

Direct business enquires to Paul Goncalves, CMO, [email protected]

