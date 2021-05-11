ThroughPut Inc Appoints Manufacturing Operations & Industrial Transformation Leader Eric West to Advisory Board Tweet this

"We are pleased to welcome Eric West to Throughput's Advisory Board", announced Ali Raza, the CEO of ThroughPut Inc. "Eric's transformational ideas and deep understanding of system integrations and capabilities will help strengthen ThroughPut's roadmap and further accelerate our innovation strategy. His visionary business acumen across the transportation spectrum will also help ThroughPut further identify and develop key strategic partnerships to open new revenue streams."

"I remain truly inspired by the way ThroughPut's AI Software, ELI, is able to unify data from disparate sources and produce actionable insights to deliver holistic results with complete visibility across the entire value stream" expressed Eric. "As AI Resiliency has become a true differentiation in business, and as our understanding of what it means to be resilient has matured, it has also become a multi-headed hydra of a challenge to commit to improving supply chains, manufacturing and operations. I look forward to working with the ThroughPut team on enhancing exceptional supply chain technology to produce confidence in not just forecasting through greater transparency, but true demand sensing for improved real-time demand pull and the subsequent democratization of communications across internal and external owners and partners alike." said Eric.

Seth Page, ThroughPut's Chief Operations Officer and Head of Strategic Partnerships at ThroughPut Inc. added,"At ThroughPut, we are focusing on enhancing our product capabilities using strategic inputs and innovation suggestions from our esteemed Advisory Board Members, as well as other leading domain experts including our investors, partners, R&D teams, and customer feedback. Eric understands the complex nuances of factory floor operations and how they play a role in the highly-interconnected, multi-nodal, systemic" end-to-end Supply Chain. Equally as important, he understands the drivers and connectivity from the operationally-managed shop-floor, up to the financial-managed top-floor."

Eric's career started on the manufacturing floor of the BLACKHAWK Helicopter, and moved towards DARPA-funded R&D projects and now more lately in external-focused resources across open innovation at Harman, professional services at Samsung, and strategic technology partnerships at Ford. Originally an aerospace engineer for 12 years, Eric learned how to impart structure around ideas that transform them into solutions in mobility across the transportation industry. His work is inspired by the learnings from exploring new mechanical engineering and robotics principles in the R&D lab. It was Eric's curiosity in translating these skills into making a larger impact on business that led him to pursue an MBA. Eric holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business, an MS in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University and a BS in Mechanical Engineering/Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University.

Additional Resources:

For more information about ThroughPut, visit ThroughPut Resource Library

Read the ThroughPut Blog and access latest press coverage

About ThroughPut Inc:

ThroughPut Inc. is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer that enables companies to optimize their Operations by leveraging their existing Data Systems to increase Output, Quality and Profitability across their entire enterprise. ThroughPut's AI software is designed by Fortune 500 Supply Chain & Logistics leaders, Silicon Valley AI and Analytics pioneers, and top global Operations Experts in the areas of the Theory of Constraints, Lean Manufacturing, Supply Chain Automation, Total Quality Management, and over four-dozen other leading best practices now digitized as part of the ELI software, with hundreds of years of hands-on experience in the space.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit www.throughput.ai

Press Contact

Tina Jacobs

[email protected]

SOURCE ThroughPut Inc.