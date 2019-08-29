ThroughPut.ai awarded Top Disruptive Startup at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut.ai, the global leader in data-driven operations software utilizing Artificial Intelligence to remedy industrial bottlenecks, was recognized as a Top Disruptive Startup at Stanford.

The event is the largest summer expo at Stanford University, where hundreds of Startups with hundreds-of-millions of dollars in funding discuss funding, strategy, Go-to-Market and deal-making with hundreds of corporates and hundreds of investors.

From the thousands of candidates and hundreds of start-up final contenders, ThroughPut.ai was one of the only three leading startups to win the Disruptive Startup Award at the Stanford event.

The event started off with executive networking followed by a fireside chat with Chris Yeh, Co-author with Reid Hoffman on the best-selling entrepreneurial bible, Blitzscaling .

An all-star panel of Venture Capitalists and Corporate Investors with combined funds of over $200 Billion judged the start-ups, including Google, SoftBank, Bain Capital, Thomson Reuters, Stanford Angels, BMW, Andreessen, NEA and other top VC Funds.

Product demonstrations and a reception at the Stanford Golf Course followed with prominent attendees including Fortune 500 Executives, Investors, Industry Thought Leaders and Founders from top universities and diverse backgrounds across the globe.

"It is a true honor to be recognized as one of the most meaningful start-ups disrupting traditional industries to make a real impact on not just business operations and earnings, but on eliminating the $10 Trillion of production and supply chain waste that plagues the world annually,'' exclaimed Seth Page, Chief Operations Officer of ThroughPut.ai, "to be recognized by some of Silicon Valley's most prestigious venture capitalists, investors and entrepreneurs as a top global disruptor utilizing AI for Good underscores the core value of our mission and the ability to ultimately positively affect every individual on the planet."

About ThroughPut Inc.:

ThroughPut Inc. is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer that enables companies to increase output, quality and profitability through bottleneck elimination. ThroughPut's Supply Chain AI Platform, ELI, includes the only Bottleneck Management System (BMS) that utilizes existing enterprise databases, such as ERP, MES, IMS, TMS, WMS, PLC, EAM, POS, CRM, SCADA and other data systems, to solve the bottleneck problem across global supply chains already today. ThroughPut's systems are designed by Fortune 500 geo-market logistics leaders and Silicon Valley analytics and domain experts with decades of experience in the space. ELI thinks like an operations manager and automatically provides domain expertise, insights, and recommendations in real-time, which current static Business Intelligence and Analytics tools do not effectively capture. ThroughPut's dynamic insights include real-time resource allocation recommendations, granular root causes, and operational process stability analysis. ELI enables process improvement experts and operations managers to reduce cycle times and operational unpredictability across some of the most advanced process industries, including automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, transportation & aviation, chemical processing, energy, and others.

More information about ThroughPut is available at: www.throughput.ai

The other top winners of the Disruptive Startup Award's were Jointer.io and Zapix.io

For more information, refer to the event announcement: https://przen.com/pr/disruptive-startup-award-stanford-przen-33308391

Contact:

ThroughPut Inc

Tina Jacobs, +1 215-606-8552

Marketing@ThroughPut.ai

SOURCE ThroughPut.ai

Related Links

https://throughput.world/

