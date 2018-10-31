Thrust Vector Control: Worldwide Markets to 2025 by System, Technology, Application and End-User
07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Thrust Vector Control Market Analysis 2018 - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis.
Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next eight years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis.
The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.
This report provides:
- Market sizing estimations and forecasts across the given market segments
- Identifying market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Regional and country level market analysis
- Competitive landscaping of major market players
- Company profiling covering the financials, recent activities and the future strategies
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Thrust Vector Control Market by System
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Thrust Vector Injection System
5.3 Thrust Vector Actuation System
5.4 Thrust Vector Thruster System
6 Thrust Vector Control Market by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thrusters
6.3 Rotating Nozzle
6.4 Gimbal Nozzle
6.5 Flex Nozzle
6.6 Other technology
6.6.1 Jet Vanes
6.6.2 Injection
6.6.3 Tabs
7 Thrust Vector Control Market by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fighter Aircraft
7.3 Launch Vehicles
7.4 Missiles
7.5 Satellites
8 Thrust Vector Control Market by End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Defense
8.3 Space Agencies
9 Geographical Segmentation
10 Vendor Landscaping
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Woodward, Inc.
11.2 Moog Inc.
11.3 Honeywell International Inc.
11.4 BAE Systems PLC
11.5 United Technologies Corporation
11.6 Orbital ATK
11.7 Parker-Hannifin Corporation
11.8 S.A.B.C.A. (Socits Anonyme Belge De Constructions Aronautiques)
11.9 Sierra Nevada Corporation
11.10 Jansen's Aircraft Systems Controls Inc.
11.11 Wickman Spacecraft & Propulsion Company
11.12 Almatech SA
11.13 Dynetics, Inc.
11.14 Calspan Corporation
11.15 Rockwell International
11.16 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
11.17 Lockheed Martin
11.18 General Dynamics
SOURCE Research and Markets
