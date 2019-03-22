Thruster Technologies, LLC Announces EPA Certification of the V1 Combustor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thruster Technologies is pleased to announce certification of the V1 series enclosed combustor.

The Thruster V1 surpassed the minimum required DRE by achieving 99.9% in its certification test.

The V1 series is an industry first with units being modular and expandable. https:/www.thrustertech.com

V1 combustors enable companies to greatly reduce costs associated with heavy machinery for installation while minimizing the overall carbon footprint and onsite presence associated with other units.

"There are plenty of enclosed combustor choices today; however, we knew that this type of equipment, that was and still is being offered by some manufacturers, is marginal at best. We spent nearly two years in research and development of our V1 system. Our combustors look different because they are different than any other supplier in the industry.

The fact is, for this application and in many cases, the industry has been swatting flies with sledge hammers," said cofounder John McGill.

The Thruster Technologies V1 series gives customers the ability to use existing company assets to easily and quickly install combustors without additional capital expenditures.

Combustors ship in crates that fit in a regular size pickup truck bed and can be assembled onsite, eliminating the need for trailers and heavy equipment for installation.

Modular panels are precision laser cut and CNC formed to ensure every bend and bolt hole is precise and fits every time.

High efficiency variable capacity burner system guarantees smokeless operation with no visible flame.

More details can be found at https://www.thrustertech.com.

