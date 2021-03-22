ThruWave Named a Finalist for 2021 MHI Innovation Awards

SEATTLE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThruWave, the pioneer of 3D millimeter wave (mmWave) imaging for logistics and supply chain automation, has been named a finalist for the 2021 MHI Innovation Awards for its 3DmmWave Imaging system.

After receiving 92 submissions for this year's MHI Innovation Awards, eight independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry selected finalists in categories of Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best IT Innovation.

ThruWave's 3D mmWave imaging system is a finalist for 2021 Best New Innovation, joining a notable list of finalist companies including, Siera.ai, Waypoint Robotics, Vecna Robotics, SVT Robotics, Geek+, AutoStore, Big Ass Fan, Five Intralogistics Corp, and Wiferion GmBH.

"The team at ThruWave team is both honored and proud that our groundbreaking new 3D mm Wave imaging solution has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 MHI Best New Innovation Award," said Matt Reynolds, Founder and Chief Scientist of ThruWave. "Our unique 3D millimeter wave imaging system is the only high-throughput, human-safe approach for seeing through opaque materials like corrugated boxes, plastic totes and even walls to identify objects, measure cube utilization, count items, and detect missing or damaged items."

ThruWave's unique patented 3D millimeter wave imaging technology provides manufacturing and supply chain operations with transformative technology to reduce operational cost and carbon footprint, improve quality control, safety and security as well as increase efficiency of capital investments in automation.

Prior to ThruWave's groundbreaking innovation, operations needing to see and inspect inside boxes required manual inspection or X-ray technology, which is either costly and time consuming or poses health hazards to human workers. ThruWave's new 3D mmWave imaging solution is modular and scalable while providing a human-safe way to see and inspect inside of packages on conveyors or ASRS solutions at high speeds alongside human workers in busy warehouses or fulfillment centers.

The solution is easy retrofit to existing conveyors or materials handling systems and can operate as a standalone system or a fully integrated solution exchanging data with WMS's, WES's or Control Systems. ThruWave enables cost reduction and process improvements across a variety of end customers such as manufacturing, retail, ecommerce, post and parcel.

About ThruWave

Based in Seattle, Washington, ThruWave makes the invisible visible with human-safe, 3D millimeter wave imaging. For more information, visit http://www.thruwave.com .

