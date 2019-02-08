Thump Agency relaunches the Premier Agency for the Music Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the relaunch of Thump Agency. Thump Agency is the latest in artist representation in the music industry, covering all genres. The focus is to aid an artist or musician, not just in marketing and branding, but to help in their development as an artist.

Thump Agency is a creative agency that offers more than just management. Our founders, Raquel R. Sánchez and Christine Coupet, have over 30 years of experience in A&R, artist management, booking, as well as marketing campaigns specific to the music industry.

Combining their experiences, both founders are minority women in the music business and knew that they would be met with some challenges embarking in their venture. Thump Agency's marketing & music promotion services have helped launch many artists' careers and will continue for decades to come. The main objective is to deliver record label marketing with affordable prices to the musical artist.

Services offered at Thump Agency include everything that a DJ, producer or vocalist needs, from music publishing to graphic design, publicity campaigns and much more. The ladies have also recently garnered the aid of Charles Morales, a former DefJam executive. Along with a new staff, new social media publicist and a brand new website http://thump.agency, Thump Agency is well on its way to becoming the premier agency for the music industry.

About Thump Agency

Our marketing & music promotion services have helped launch many artists' careers over the decades. Our main objective is to deliver record label marketing with affordable prices to the independent DJ/producer/artist! Let's get you started today and blow your career out of the world!



Learn more at http://thump.agency.

Contact: Christine Coupet

Phone: 833-THUMP-AG

Email: info@thump.agency

SOURCE Thump Agency

