Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Resumption of the Detection of Antimatter Galaxies via Pairs of Galileo and Santilli Telescopes

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC:TNRG), announced today the resumption of the detection of antimatter galaxies via pairs of Galileo and Santilli telescopes with an international team headed by Eng. Simone Beghella Bartoli, Corporate Vice President for European Development (for details, please visit http://thunder-energies.com/index.php/ct-menu-item-5/optical ).

Dr. R. M. Santilli, Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies, states: "Following my detection in 2014 of the first known antimatter galaxy in the Vega region of the night sky with our revolutionary new telescope with concave lenses ( http://www.santilli-foundation.org/docs/Antimatter-telescope-2013-final.pdf ) and its independent confirmations (see Section 4 of the review http://www.santilli-foundation.org/docs/new-sciences-new-era.pdf ), in 2016, I detected a second antimatter galaxy, this time in the Capella region of the night sky ( http://www.santilli-foundation.org/docs/capella-antimatter-galaxy.pdf ). I am pleased to announce the setting up of an international team of scientists headed by Eng. Simone Beghella Bartoli for the verification of the existence of the second Antimatter Galaxy via the use of our pairs of Galileo and Santilli telescopes whose sales to astrophysical laboratories and amateur astronomers are expected to be enhanced."

Eng. S. Beghella Bartoli states: "Without doubt, the search for antimatter galaxies, alongside the search for dark matter and dark energies, is one of the most fascinating aspects of contemporary science with implications for most of 20th century sciences and technologies. I feel honored to have been appointed as a team leader for such a search and pledge to do my best in this expectedly protracted and laborious project."

ABOUT THUNDER ENERGIES: Thunder Energies has been founded for the industrial development of three cutting edge new technologies in the respective division of nuclear equipment, combustion equipment and optical equipment ( http://www.thunder-energies.com ).

