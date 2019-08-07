Thunder Energies (OTCQB: TNRG) Enters into a Representation Agreement with a Central Asia Technology Company

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTCQB: TNRG) announced today it has signed a Representation Agreement with a major technology company in Kazakhstan for the sale of the Company's products in Central Asia.

Dr. R. M. Santilli, CEO, stated: "Kazakhstan is strategically located in Central Asia and has a strong history of favorable relations with U.S. as detailed in this recent communication by the Department of State: https://www.state.gov/u-s-relations-with-kazakhstan/

"The Representation Agreement we have signed with a technology company in Kazakhstan illustrates the interest for our cutting edge new products from far away countries and provides a unique opportunity for the transition of our Company from a start-up stage to regular production and sale of our outstanding products," Dr. Santilli concluded.

Thunder Energies Corp. (OTCQB: TNRG) Thunder Energies Corporation is focused, on the manufacturing, sale and service of three new cutting edge technologies: the new Santilli telescopes with concave lenses; the new hadronic reactors for the synthesis of the neutron from the hydrogen gas; and the new HyperFurnaces for the full combustion of fossil fuels. These technologies have been organized into three Divisions: Optics Division, Scanning Division, Combustion Division. Visit www.thunder-energies.com for more information.

