Thunder Energies (TNRGD) Releases the President's Report Following Successful Reverse Split

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC: TNRGD), released today the President's Report following the completion Monday of the 20:1 reverse split (see the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission website for comprehensive filings https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=thunder+energies&owner=exclude&action=getcompany).

View reverse at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TNRGD/overview.

Timothy Scott Wainwright, Thunder Energies President and Chief Operating Officer, states: "I am pleased to report yesterday's successful completion of the reverse split, 20:1, of TNRG stock which is necessary to have our Company up-listed onto the OTCQB. In turn, such a listing is necessary to apply for a continuation of the $3M funding from GHS Investments Llc that was initiated on December 6, 2018 (see the link to the related SEC filing of the Form S-1 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1524872/000147793218005755/tnrg_s1.htm). The listing at the OTCQB is also important for a possible future merger/acquisition aiming at the listing of our Company on the NASDAQ. In view of these important achievements, I am pleased to provide the following report on our three Divisions prepared in collaboration with our founder and Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli (http://www.i-b-r.org/Dr-R-M-Santilli-Bio-1-10-18.pdf)."

Eng. Robert William Devries, Vice President and Manager of the Division of Nuclear Instruments, states: "We have finalized manufacturing drawings and production organization, and we are now completing the construction in stainless steel of the hydrogen loop (http://thunder-energies.com/images/DNS-3B-3.jpeg) of our Directional Neutron Source (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Za.pdf), which synthesizes neutrons from the hydrogen with controlled direction, energy and flux. Following various tests in collaboration with our European associates, our stainless steel Directional Neutron Source is ready for sale to academic, corporate, and military nuclear facilities, as well as for other applications (http://thunder-energies.com/index.php/ct-menu-item-18/11-articles/19-article-10)."

Eng. Jeffrey S. Jenkins, Vice-President and Manager of the Division of Combustion Equipment, states: "Following extensive tests on our new HyperCombustion (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/23/1807804/0/en/Thunder-Energies-Corporation-TNRG-Announces-Initiation-of-Tests-on-the-Novel-HyperCombustion.html), we have completed the construction of a prototype of our Combustion Enhancement Kit (http://thunder-energies.com/images/combustion-enhancement-kit-7-19.jpg). We shall now initiate systematic measurements on the reduction of combustible contaminants in the exhaust as well as the increase of power out. We believe that our Combustion Enhancement Kit can be sold to users of electric generators in the U.S.A. and abroad."

Eng. Simone Beghella Bartoli, Vice President, Division of Optical Instruments, states: "We have organized an international collaboration to continue the search of antimatter galaxies by using pairs of Galileo and Santilli telescopes (http://thunder-energies.com/index.php/ct-menu-item-5/optical). Jointly, we are continuing the development in collaboration with our Chinese supplier of Santilli Pocket Scope that can be attached to a smart phone for the detection of otherwise invisible Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (http://thunder-energies.com/images/0-0-santilli-pocket-scope.jpg). We believe that, because of its cutting edge novelty and low cost, Santilli Pocket Scopes have a potential for large volume sales in the U.S.A. and abroad."

