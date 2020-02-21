Thunderbird Entertainment Group - Notice of Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC - THBRF) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company"), a global, multiplatform entertainment company with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto, will hold a conference call and webcast to share the Company's second quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6 a.m. PST/9 a.m. EST.

Thunderbird's Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron, together with the Company's Chair of the Board, Brian Paes-Braga will provide a corporate update and strategic overview. Chief Financial Officer Barb Harwood will present the financial statements. A short question and answer period will take place after the prepared remarks.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:

Q2 Press Release: Friday, February 28, 2020

Q2 Conference Call: Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6 a.m. PST /9 a.m. EST

at /9 a.m. EST Canadian Dial-In Numbers: (+1) 416 764 8609 ( Toronto ), (+1) 778 383 7417 ( Vancouver )

(+1) 416 764 8609 ( ), (+1) 778 383 7417 ( ) North American Toll-Free Number: (+1) 888 390 0605

(+1) 888 390 0605 Conference ID Number: 50695483

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed by clicking here. The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available at www.thunderbird.tv two hours after the initial scheduled time. Alternatively, you may access a replay of the conference call by calling (+1) 416 764 8677 or toll-free at (+1) 888 390 0541 (passcode 695483 #) two hours after the initial scheduled time.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a Vancouver-based global multiplatform entertainment company with offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and International broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv

