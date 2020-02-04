ThunderSoft and Didi Chuxing Build Strategic Partnership Focusing on Intelligent Automotive Operating System

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThunderSoft( SZ:300496 ), a world-leading operating system technology provider, and Didi Chuxing ("DiDi") today announced strategic collaboration to jointly bring superior intelligent automotive operating system products and solutions for automotive manufacturers and Tier1 suppliers. This partnership will largely accelerate the development of Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV) with the support of ThunderSoft's OS technology and DiDi's AI technology.

ThunderSoft and DiDi will build a strong strategic partnership in the field of intelligent vehicles. The two companies will share expertise and leverage their technological advantages in intelligent automotive operating system, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), smart assistants, safe driving monitoring system (DMS), and autonomous driving to jointly develop products and solutions and explore industry markets.

DiDi is the world's leading one-stop mobile transportation platform. Centered on AI, cloud computing, big data and other technology, the company offers a full range of app-based transportation services for 550 million users and over 10 billion passenger trips a year. DiDi's mission is "To build a better journey". For fulfilling it, DiDi has developed a technological strategy AI for Transportation in the new era of intelligent transportation, and opened the accumulated AI technology, service, computing power and diversified solutions to the public through smart transportation open platform. In the future, DiDi, as always, will actively promote the ecological development with partners within the industry.

ThunderSoft is a world-leading operating system technology provider. In 2013, the company proactively laid out the new generation automotive business, focusing on creating intelligent vehicle operating system and smart cockpit platform products. Based on years of the optimization techniques of operating systems, 3D engine, machine vision, and voice and audio technologies, ThunderSoft has provided complete software solutions and services which can support OS development, core technology authorization and application customization, including in-vehicle infotainment system, smart dashboard, integrated cockpits, ADAS and audio products. For now, ThunderSoft has helped over 100 automotive manufacturers to create next-generation smart vehicle products, and millions of customers have experienced intelligent drive services. In recent years, ThunderSoft launched "OS + AI" twin-engine driven strategy, starting a new journey within automotive industry.

Didi Chuxing Vice President & Head of DiDi AI Labs, YE Jieping said: "The automotive industry is developing in the direction of sharing, intelligence and new energy. ThunderSoft is a leading smart operating system technology provider. Centered on intelligent vehicle operating system, they focus on creating intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) products and services. DiDi and ThunderSoft will give full play to our respective advantages, accelerating the application of intelligent driving solutions and making ICV more secure, efficient, smart and environmentally friendly."

ThunderSoft Senior Vice President & Smart Vehicle Business President, CHANG Hengsheng said: "In terms of intelligent drive, 'AI + OS' is the most important twin-engine driving force. DiDi is the global leader of mobile transportation platform. We are very honored to start strategic cooperation with DiDi. Based on our superior technology and resources, together we can create a top-level intelligent vehicle operating system and AI+ intelligent drive solutions which, I believe, will provide a smarter, more secure intelligent drive solutions and empower the development of global automotive industry."

About ThunderSoft

ThunderSoft is a provider of operating system technologies, superior products and solutions, experts in mobile, IoT, automotive, and enterprise. Headquartered in Beijing and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZ: 300496). It has established strong partnerships with the world-leading technology companies, including semiconductors, components, terminal devices, and software and Internet providers, as well as mobile carriers, bringing the company a unique vertical integration advantage in creating high-quality intelligent devices. ThunderSoft has more than 25 R&D centers and offices in China and a global presence in the U.S., Canada, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Germany, Finland, and Bulgaria. For more information, please visit www.thundersoft.com.

About DiDi

Didi Chuxing ("DiDi") is the world's leading mobile transportation platform. The company offers a full range of app-based transportation services for 550 million users across Asia, Latin America and Australia, including Taxi, Express, Premier, Luxe, Bus, Designated Driving, Enterprise Solutions, Bike Sharing, E-bike Sharing, Automobile Solutions and food delivery. Tens of millions of drivers who find flexible work opportunities on the DiDi platform provide over 10 billion passenger trips a year.

DiDi is committed to collaborating with policymakers, the taxi industry, the automobile industry and communities to solve the world's transportation, environmental and employment challenges with localized smart transportation innovations by leveraging its AI capabilities. By continuously improving user experience and creating social value, DiDi strives to build a safe, inclusive and sustainable mobile transportation ecosystem for cities of future.

