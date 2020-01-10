ThunderSoft Introduces Edge Station with Intel

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThunderSoft (SZ: 300496), a world-leading operating system technology provider, today announced its edge computing based ThunderSoft® TurboX(TM) Edge Station with Intel at CES 2020. The Station is designed to shorten the development schedule and simplify the development process, aiming to bring benefits in saving cost, improving efficiency, maintaining inventory accuracy, as well as providing smarter marketing and better customer experiences.

TurboX Edge Station is a robust, scalable, reliable end-to-end solution, which is based on the Intel® Visual Data Device, with ThunderSoft's optimized operating system, and integrated with Edge-X-Foundry framework. Benefiting from Intel's Open Visual Inference & Neural Network Optimization (OpenVINO™) toolkit, video real-time encoding, decoding and inference computing functions can be realized smoothly. Therefore, we can conduct real-time face recognition or data analysis at the edge to provide our customers with a structured and visual data including customer portraits, traffic statistics, and customer behavior analysis. Moreover, the solution provides a secure data storage and end-to-end security connection by utilizing ThunderSoft's comprehensive security technology.

"Smart retail is believed to be a fast-growing market with great potential. Sophisticated and systematic technologies are required during the evolution of the retail industry. ThunderSoft, as a leading OS technology provider, is willing to work with Intel and other partners to enable the retail industry to transform to be smarter and more connected," said Pengcheng Zou, CTO of ThunderSoft.

ThunderSoft has joined The Open Retail Initiative (ORI), which is a collaborative effort by Intel and top technology companies who believe that open accessible solutions will accelerate iteration, flexibility, and innovation at scale. Joining the ORI, ThunderSoft will take advantage of the ecosystem to provide more vertical solutions in retail as well as to enrich the ecosystem.

About ThunderSoft

ThunderSoft is a provider of operating system technologies, superior products and solutions, experts in mobile, IoT, automotive, and enterprise. Headquartered in Beijing and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZ: 300496). It has established strong partnerships with the world-leading technology companies, including semiconductors, components, terminal devices, and software and Internet providers, as well as mobile carriers, bringing the company a unique vertical integration advantage in creating high-quality intelligent devices. ThunderSoft has more than 25 R&D centers and offices in China and a global presence in Germany, Finland, Bulgaria, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.thundersoft.com.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world's innovations. The company's engineering expertise is helping address the world's greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

ThunderSoft is a registered trademark of Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd. in China and the United States.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

