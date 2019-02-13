Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) awards nearly $10 Million To Students And Member-Schools In 2018

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) had a historic year of student and institutional support for 2018 with $9,987,413 awarded for student scholarships, internships, job placement, leadership development training, and institutional grants.

For 32 years, TMCF has been a champion for America's publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) with more than $300 million raised to support the nearly 300,000 students attending TMCF member-schools all over the United States.

"If I had not received a TMCF scholarship, I would not have been able to complete my senior year and graduate from York College," said TMCF alumni, Aimee Lay. "Now, because of TMCF, I am beginning my first semester of graduate school. The work of TMCF and its partners are not in vain; they are changing the world, one student and one leader at a time."

TMCF prides itself on being fiscally responsible with every charitable donation, large or small. TMCF respects each dollar and is registered with every charitable regulatory agency in every required state and has received the highest ratings from all three non-profit rating groups. Additionally, TMCF distributes 98% of its awards exclusively to HBCUs and PBIs, which is more than any other organization that supports the Black College Community.

"2018 was a banner year for TMCF in terms of our level of fundraising and strategic federal government and corporate partnerships that provided this multimillion dollar level of financial support to our students and member-schools," said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. "There is no way we could make such life-changing investments in our deserving scholars without each of our partners and donors, and with their continued support, TMCF will invest even more in 2019."

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the PK-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

