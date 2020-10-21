THURSDAY: Actress & Activist Ashley Judd to Join Women Vote Florida for "We Rise. 2020 Our Voice, Our Story, Our Power"

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than two weeks until election day, accomplished actress and activist Ashley Judd is joining forces with Women Vote Florida, the state's preeminent non-partisan coalition focused on energizing and empowering women voters of all backgrounds, to present "We Rise. 2020 Our Voice, Our Story, Our Power."

On Thursday, October 22, Judd and Women Vote Florida leaders will bring together women from across the state to share important educational resources, critical voter information, an innovative digital "Plan to Vote" toolkit, and details to combat vote-by-mail disinformation and ensure that all Florida voters can safely make sure their voice is heard in this election. The event also kicks off the last weekend of action and largest statewide voter mobilization efforts of the 2020 election cycle in Florida, the most populace battleground state in the country.

"The 2020 election is not the time to sit on the sidelines. We must vote for hope over hate, for healing over division. We must let our anger motivate us and our hope drive us. This November, we vote for structural and transformational change," said Roxey Nelson, Vice President, Politics and Strategic Campaigns, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East (UHE).



EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Kicking off the night of the last presidential debate, this event will energize and excite empowered voices from our diverse sisters across the state who are committed to voting for our futures, our families, and our communities in the 2020 general election

WHEN: Thursday, October 22, 2020 - 5:00–7:00 PM EST

WHO:

Special Guest:

Actress and activist Ashley Judd - known for hit movies, including Kiss the Girls, Double Jeopardy, and High Crimes, and advocacy work on issues related to female empowerment and equity

WHERE: To join the event, please RSVP https://secure.everyaction.com/5f9xKK4dB0-XD_qqI1lhbw2

PARTNERS: The We Rise event is co-hosted by The Common Ground Project, Organize Florida, Florida Immigrant Coalition SEIU Florida, New Florida Majority, Planned Parenthood, Miami Workers Center, CF Jobs with Justice, NOW - National Organization for Women

CONTACT: For more information about Women Vote Florida go to www.womenvoteflorida.vote

MEDIA: Please contact Suzan McDowell at [email protected] or Charly Norton at [email protected] or 305-576-3790

