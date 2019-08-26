Thursday Pools Receives U.S. Utility Patent for World's First Beach Entry Fiberglass Pool Designs

FORTVILLE, Ind., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana fiberglass pool manufacturer Thursday Pools , a leader in innovation and design in the fiberglass pool industry, has received US Utility Patent No. 10,358,837 for their Beach Entry Fiberglass Pool designs. (The design is design patent-pending.)

Every day is a day at the beach in the Sandal Beach Entry fiberglass pool from Thursday Pools.

"It's immensely rewarding to receive the utility patent for the beach entry fiberglass pool because it's the result of years of work from our product and design team," said COO Ed Vondell. "Fiberglass pool owners have been asking for this feature, and we're excited to be the first and only manufacturer to offer the option of a true beach entry, or zero-entry, fiberglass pool design."

Thursday Pools is offering this innovation in two beach entry designs:

Grace: a rectangular beach entry design, available in three sizes.

a rectangular beach entry design, available in three sizes. Sandal: a freeform beach entry design, available in two sizes.

Benefits of the beach entry design include:

A gently sloping, non-skid pool entry that eliminates the need for stairs, allowing for easy entrance and exit.

A shallow spot for small children to play and for sunbathers to sit and enjoy both the sun's rays and the cooling water.

The luxury feel of a high-end resort in the privacy of your own backyard.

"This season, several Thursday Pools dealers have installed one of our two new beach entry fiberglass pool designs. Their customers love the many features and having a day at the beach in their own backyards," Vondell concluded

Other Thursday Pools fiberglass innovations include:

About Thursday Pools

Thursday Pools manufactures one-piece, inground fiberglass swimming pools at its facility in Fortville, Indiana.

Find a Thursday Pools dealer , or apply to become a Thursday Pools dealer .

Contact: Ed Vondell

Telephone: 877-929-7665

Email: ed@thursdaypools.com

Website: www.thursdaypools.com

Related Images

sandal-beach-entry-poolside.jpg

Sandal Beach Entry Poolside

Lounge on the shore of a beautiful zero-entry pool (without worrying about getting sand in your suit).

sandal-beach-entry-poolside.jpg

Sandal Beach Entry Poolside

Chill at the beach in the privacy of your own backyard with the Sandal Beach Entry fiberglass pool from Thursday Pools.

the-worlds-first-true-beach-entry.jpg

The world's first true beach entry fiberglass pool

Every day is a day at the beach in the Sandal Beach Entry fiberglass pool from Thursday Pools.

the-sandal-beach-entry-fiberglass.jpg

The Sandal Beach Entry fiberglass pool.

Take a walk on the beach in your own backyard with the world's first and only truly zero-entry fiberglass pool.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwljF1jUTHQ

SOURCE Thursday Pools

Related Links

http://www.thursdaypools.com

