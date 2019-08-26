Thursday Pools Receives U.S. Utility Patent for World's First Beach Entry Fiberglass Pool Designs
Aug 26, 2019, 16:38 ET
FORTVILLE, Ind., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana fiberglass pool manufacturer Thursday Pools, a leader in innovation and design in the fiberglass pool industry, has received US Utility Patent No. 10,358,837 for their Beach Entry Fiberglass Pool designs. (The design is design patent-pending.)
"It's immensely rewarding to receive the utility patent for the beach entry fiberglass pool because it's the result of years of work from our product and design team," said COO Ed Vondell. "Fiberglass pool owners have been asking for this feature, and we're excited to be the first and only manufacturer to offer the option of a true beach entry, or zero-entry, fiberglass pool design."
Thursday Pools is offering this innovation in two beach entry designs:
- Grace: a rectangular beach entry design, available in three sizes.
- Sandal: a freeform beach entry design, available in two sizes.
Benefits of the beach entry design include:
- A gently sloping, non-skid pool entry that eliminates the need for stairs, allowing for easy entrance and exit.
- A shallow spot for small children to play and for sunbathers to sit and enjoy both the sun's rays and the cooling water.
- The luxury feel of a high-end resort in the privacy of your own backyard.
"This season, several Thursday Pools dealers have installed one of our two new beach entry fiberglass pool designs. Their customers love the many features and having a day at the beach in their own backyards," Vondell concluded
Other Thursday Pools fiberglass innovations include:
- The Backfill Eliminator®: A patent-pending system for installing fiberglass pools with large, built-in tanning shelves.
- The Fiberglass Pool Anchoring System (™): A patented system that provides fiberglass pool owners with the industry's only option for safely draining their fiberglass pools while maintaining their warranty.
- The Lucky 7 Skimmer ®: A skimmer designed exclusively to accommodate the angled walls of fiberglass pools.
- The world's first Sunken Living Area (patent pending) fiberglass pools: Thursday Pools has just released this innovation, and these designs will be available to order in 2020.
Thursday Pools manufactures one-piece, inground fiberglass swimming pools at its facility in Fortville, Indiana.
