Thycotic Expands Identity Provider Integrations with SCIM Connector 2.0

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the general availability of System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) Connector 2.0 , which allows expanded integrations between identity providers and Secret Server .

Many organizations have both privileged account management (PAM) and identity governance and administration (IGA) solutions that operate independently. As a result, organizations don't have a unified view of identities, which leads to IT visibility and management challenges, increased security risk, and cumbersome reporting for compliance. Thycotic's SCIM Connector 2.0 allows the automation and interoperability of user access. IT teams get full visibility into user access and role assignments as well as ongoing user and role changes. This improves security across the organization, streamlines delivery of privileged access to improve both end user and IT productivity, and optimizes PAM across the enterprise.

"Leveraging the SCIM 2.0 Connector helps bridge disparate PAM and IGA implementations, giving security teams greater visibility and control of privileged accounts across the enterprise," said Jai Dargan, vice president of Product Management at Thycotic. "Extensibility and interoperability are key pillars for Thycotic solutions, allowing organizations to integrate other pieces of their security stack, maximizing the value of their existing cyber defense investments."

Thycotic's SCIM Connector 2.0 allows organizations to set up workflows to synchronize, provision or modify entitlements in Secret Server directly within their IGA platform. The SCIM Connector is installed as a Web Application and allows users to input credentials and a URL path to connect directly to Secret Server. It also allows users to connect Secret Server to one or multiple standard SCIM endpoints.

Dargan adds: "The SCIM specification, which the Thycotic connector utilizes, makes managing user identities in cloud-based applications and services easier. It reduces the cost and complexity of user management operations by providing a common user schema and extension model, as well as binding documents to provide patterns for exchanging this schema using standard protocols."

The availability of SCIM Connector 2.0 expands the identity providers with which Secret Server can integrate, including Microsoft Identity Manager, Oracle Identity Manager, Oracle Identity Cloud Service, and Salesforce.com.

For the full list of SCIM supported systems, visit simplecloud.info ; to view the Thycotic certified integrations, visit Thycotic Integrations Center .

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Kahan Allison Arvanitis Thycotic Lumina Communications T: 202-802-9399 T: 910-690-9482 E: [email protected] E: [email protected]

SOURCE Thycotic

Related Links

http://www.thycotic.com

