Thycotic Extends Service Account Governance Solution

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today enhanced its market-leading PAM solution to better address the risks associated with service account sprawl. The latest release of Thycotic's Account Lifecycle Manager now includes the Active Directory Discovery tool to simplify the discovery of rogue service accounts, all while enhancing the integration with Thycotic's flagship Secret Server product. With these updates, Thycotic now provides the most powerful service account management solution available.

Streamlined discovery leads to improved productivity

Prior to the release of Account Lifecycle Manager, service account governance had been a time consuming and error prone manual task. Finding and documenting privileged accounts was a challenge, with rogue accounts often evading detection to potentially provide a back door for attackers.

The newly released Active Directory Discovery tool provides an easy way to discover and import existing service accounts into Account Lifecycle Manager. This tool provides a more streamlined process and enables better service account governance for IT and security teams. These new capabilities eliminate the need for expensive and resource intensive projects to find all service accounts, map them to dependent services, and determine which can be deleted, deactivated or re-provisioned.

Thycotic also offers a free Service Account Discovery tool for Windows , enabling organizations to assess the state of privileged access entitlements and expose areas of high risk in their privileged account attack surface. The features offered by the free tool are a subset of the capabilities now available in Account Lifecycle Manager, saving valuable time and improving performance for IT and security groups.

"Service accounts are a silent killer for IT security teams," said Jai Dargan, vice president of Product Management at Thycotic. "They fly under IT's radar, silently performing their tasks and evading proper governance until they get compromised. Then it's a fire drill to get the service account sprawl problem under control. With Thycotic's Account Lifecycle Manager, IT security teams no longer need to deal with expensive and resource-intensive projects to find all service accounts."

Organizations can test drive Account Lifecycle Manager for free. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com .

