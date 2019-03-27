Thycotic Honored with NorthFace ScoreBoard Award℠ for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to 10,000 organizations worldwide, today announced it has received the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award℠ from Omega Management Group Corp and Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) for excellence in customer service and support in 2018. Omega reviews customer satisfaction survey results each year from over 500 companies on average to determine their qualification for the NFSB Award.

The audit process for the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award includes a quarterly review of a company's customer survey process and ratings with the results of the audit included in its report card to the company's stakeholders. Companies must achieve a Customer Satisfaction rating of 4.0+ out of a possible 5.0 score (or equivalent rating system), over a 12-month calendar period.

"We were very excited to be notified that we had acquired the Omega NorthFace Award," said Anthony Daubenmerkl, Vice President of Technical Support and Customer Success at Thycotic. "For our team, the award re-enforced that the investment and changes being made are making a difference. We want to be the support organization that is there for our customers through their product lifecycle, and this award proves we are doing just that."

Over the last 12 months, Thycotic support has shifted to a scalable, worldwide support organization with a follow-the-sun model. The company's blended teams have promoted knowledge and situational sharing to improve its customer's success.

For more information on Thycotic and the support it offers its customers, please visit https://thycotic.com/support/ .

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.

For further information, please contact:





Steve Kahan Jacqueline Velasco Thycotic Lumina Communications T: 202-802-9399 T: 408-680-0564 E: steve.kahan@thycotic.com E: thycotic@luminapr.com

SOURCE Thycotic