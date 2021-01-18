THYMOX® disinfectant spray approved by EPA for use against COVID-19 virus

"We've been working for many years to develop botanically derived products with proven results that can rival those of the leading brands with traditional, synthetic actives," said Serge Auray, President and Founder of Laboratoire M2. "The growing demand and sales of our disinfectants across North America demonstrate just how important lower toxicity, botanically derived products are to consumers in the midst of the current pandemic. We're very proud to be on the cutting edge, and to do our part in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 virus, while helping to protect public health and the environment." continued Auray.

THYMOX technology is based on the proven efficacy of thymol, a botanically derived active ingredient, naturally occurring in the thyme plant, with antibacterial, virucidal and antifungal properties. To date, only few other companies have been authorized by the EPA to claim disinfection efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 virus. The EPA accepts product claims based on data of the disinfectant's virucidal efficacy, tested in accordance with international standard ASTM E1053-20.

THYMOX products carry the EPA registration number 87742-1, are made with over 98% renewable ingredients, and are also non-corrosive, with the lowest toxicity rating (IV) accorded by the EPA. Products using THYMOX technology are distributed in the United States in various channels and outlets for retail, industrial and commercial applications.

About Laboratoire M2

For over 15 years, the green biotech company, Laboratoire M2, partnered with universities to develop a disinfecting technology based on a botanically derived active ingredient, marketed under the brand Thymox. The Thymox product line is recognized worldwide for its efficacy in industrial, institutional, medical, and household applications. The antimicrobial products from the Quebec, Canada–based lab are distributed in North America, Europe, and Asia and cover three markets: Surface Disinfection, Crop Protection and Animal Health. For more information about Laboratoire M2, visit www.thymox.com.

