thyssenkrupp Elevator releases long-term carbon targets, which includes cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2040

ATLANTA, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator has released its long-term carbon targets as it continues its mission to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) moving forward. By 2030, thyssenkrupp Elevator is targeting a carbon footprint reduction of 25%, and by 2040, thyssenkrupp Elevator is aiming to reduce its GHG emissions by 50%, based on its current carbon-footprint for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

These carbon targets are in line with science criteria that enforces the commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement to capping climate change to 2 degrees C.

"These carbon targets are among the most aggressive set by our organization, but we feel strongly these are essential toward ensuring a healthier and more sustainable future in North America and throughout the world," said Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator North America.

Approximately two-thirds of thyssenkrupp Elevator's carbon reductions over the next 10-20 years will come from its fleet where the initiatives will include fleet optimization and route efficiency planning. Specifically, in North America thyssenkrupp Elevator will accelerate implementation of alternative fuel vehicles into its fleet.

The carbon targets initiative will also focus on improving technician driving efficiency via the VIEW platform, which will help reduce unnecessary mileage on vehicles and callbacks with fewer parts runs required. Technicians will eventually utilize MAX, thyssenkrupp Elevator's real-time, predictive maintenance system, to determine which part(s) they need to bring to the jobsite without having to make a diagnostic trip.

The service fleet accounts for 55% of thyssenkrupp Elevator's fuel gallons used in the U.S.

Manufacturing initiatives will account for approximately 25% of the GHG reduction, while other efforts will include implementing various energy-efficient measures at more than 150 thyssenkrupp Elevator locations throughout the U.S.

"thyssenkrupp Elevator's long-standing commitment to sustainability and the health of our customers extends to our own operations with these aggressive carbon targets. Our focus on reducing energy use throughout our operations will not only help our bottom line, but also provide the safest and most environmentally responsible products for our customers," said Monica Miller Brown, Sustainability Design Manager at thyssenkrupp Elevator who, in 2018, was recognized as one of the top environmental minds in the commercial and industrial space by Environment + Energy Leader.

thyssenkrupp Elevator has firmly distinguished itself in the world of elevator sustainability by becoming the first elevator company to retrofit existing elevators to achieve net-zero energy. thyssenkrupp was also the first elevator company to prioritize material transparency, publishing a Health Product Declaration as well as meeting or exceeding the most stringent industry standards, including Cradle to Cradle, the Living Building Challenge, and LEED.

thyssenkrupp Elevator is also the first and only elevator company with Declare labels as well as Bronze and Platinum Cradle to Cradle Material Health Certificates. On top of that, thyssenkrupp Elevator also discloses ingredients in its cabs and entrances down to 1,000 ppm per its Health Product Declaration, all manufactured in a LEED Gold certified facility in Middleton, Tennessee.

Last summer, thyssenkrupp Elevator announced it would pursue LEED v4 certification for its new elevator test tower being built at The Battery Atlanta. The test tower, part of the Innovation and Qualification Center, is one of three buildings that will comprise thyssenkrupp Elevator's new North American headquarters when it is completed in 2021.

