thyssenkrupp Elevator's Alison Powers Wins Women of Technology Award

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator's Head of the Innovation and Qualification Center and Test & Qualification, NA, Alison Powers, was awarded the Women of Technology Award today from Connected World, the go-to media source for connected devices. Powers accepted her award at a virtual ceremony hosted by Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Connected World.

Powers was selected by a panel of past winners based on her involvement with technology; how she has helped thyssenkrupp Elevator prosper and progress; how she has contributed to the growth of technology; how she has mentored other women; and how she is going above and beyond to support other women in business, technology, transformation and the local community.

Powers was the only representative from the elevator industry recognized for her technology leadership and innovative spirit.

"I am truly humbled and grateful to be recognized among so many amazing women and powerful leaders in the technology space and look forward to further contributing to the digital transformation of the vertical transportation industry," said Powers.

A native of Atlanta, Powers earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) and Stanford University, respectively. Powers joined thyssenkrupp Elevator in 2013, working at the Product Development Center in Memphis.

In 2018, Powers moved back to Atlanta, taking over as the Head of Research of Innovation. She has been intimately involved with some of thyssenkrupp Elevator's most innovative projects and products, including MAX, the industry's first real-time predictive maintenance system. Powers was also involved with the launch of thyssenkrupp Elevator's robotics interface, which allows robots to take elevators like human passengers. She has also investigated the use of novel lightweight materials and technologies to improve the user experience of elevators.

Powers will also oversee the new Innovation and Qualification Center, thyssenkrupp Elevator's 420-foot-tall, state-of-the-art research and testing facility that is currently being built as part of thyssenkrupp Elevator's new North American headquarters in Atlanta.

"Alison exemplifies the type of powerful, smart and tech-savvy women we need more of in this world," said Smedley, president of Specialty Publishing Media. "She has a remarkable vision for people, digital transformation and innovation, and will no doubt continue to play a prominent role in shaping the future of the elevator industry."

