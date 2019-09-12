thyssenkrupp installs its new evolution 200 elevators at Providence Park, home of MLS' Portland Timbers and NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, thyssenkrupp Elevator installed four of its new evolution 200 elevators at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. The iconic stadium is home to Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

The addition of the sleek and modern new elevators is part of a $85 million transformation project that added 4,000 new seats to eastern side of Providence Park, bringing total capacity to more than 25,000 and, in the process, making it one of the largest soccer-specific stadiums in MLS. Completed in May 2019, the renovation of the 93-year-old facility also included a host of new, state-of-the-art video boards, updated locker rooms for both teams, LED field lighting, new team store, refreshed concessions stands and concourse amenities on the west side, and additional enhancements throughout the stadium.

"For nearly 100 years, Providence Park has been a sports and entertainment venue unlike any other in the Pacific Northwest, and over the years, it has evolved to meet the growing needs of its fanbase through state-of-the-art upgrades throughout the stadium," said Steve Wedge, CFO and Interim CEO for thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas. "We are honored that our new evolution 200 elevators will not only be a part of this great stadium for many years to come but will also help play a small but important role serving this great community."

The four evolution 200 units feature 3,500-pound capacity and travel at speeds up to 350 feet per minute. The evolution 200 units were installed and fully operational in time for an exciting weekend of soccer that featured home games for the Timbers as well as the Thorns FC, which features four players that were a part of the USWNT's 2019 World Cup championship team.

Over that first weekend, the units racked up more than 600 cycles without one service interruption.

"When we designed the evolution 200, we wanted to create a low- to mid-rise elevator that was unique to the marketplace," added Wedge. "For years, there had been elevators that checked some of the options for property owners, but not all of them. We've fixed that and have changed the low- to mid-rise elevator forever."

One year ago, thyssenkrupp launched evolution 200, a machine-room-less (MRL) elevator designed specifically for buildings up to 350 feet tall. Since its introduction, evolution 200 has quickly become of thyssenkrupp's most popular elevators with several high-profile installations throughout North America.

evolution 200 features a capacity up to 5,000 pounds and speeds to 600 feet per minute, meaning building owners no longer need to sacrifice size for speed. evolution 200 uses rubber-encased steel belt cables instead of traditional steel ropes or cables, which decreases the elevator's footprint due to smaller sheave sizes that correspond with smaller pits and overhead space. The reduced hoistway size also opens up more leasable or usable space for building owners. Belts also provide a longer life than steel cables.

The controller fits into an 8-inch door jamb and is fully digital, saving space and helping reduce elevator noise. evolution 200 also includes standard emergency auto rescue, which allows the elevator to safely transport passengers even during a building power outage.

The low- to mid-rise elevator also consumes less energy than traditional elevators. A regenerative drive is standard, which captures unused energy produced by the elevator and feeds it back into the building grid. It also switches to standby mode when not in use, reducing the controller's energy consumption. In addition, automatic fan and light shutoff can reduce cab energy use by up to 90 percent, while evolution 200 also features Health Product Declarations and Cradle to Cradle Material Health Certifications to help buildings meet LEED v4 certification.

To learn more, go to www.thyssenkruppelevator.com/elevator-products/evolution200.

To download evolution 200 images, click here (photo credit: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

To view images of Providence Park, click here (photo credit: Craig Mitchelldyer, Portland Timbers)

