TI Fluid Systems Supplies Volkswagen ID.3 And ID.4 Battery Electric Vehicles With Industry-First Thermal Technology

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE: TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, has started high volume production of new thermal products, assemblies and technology for the new Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 battery electric vehicles. The ID.3 is a compact hatchback and the first production model based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) from Volkswagen. The release of the ID.4, an electric compact SUV, will follow.

"We are excited to announce the launch of these new battery electric vehicle components. With this product line, TI Fluid Systems has taken another important step to its future of becoming an integrated thermal management supplier for the battery electrical vehicle market," commented Bill Kozyra, President and CEO of TI Fluid Systems.

This new application of heat pump technology using R744 (also called CO2) refrigerant provides both heating and cooling for the cabin comfort and operates at a higher efficiency in certain conditions for significant battery range extension. TI Fluid Systems assembles the heat pump module with the electronic valves, accumulator, bracket, and chiller with associated high pressure aluminum lines. The heat pump valve assembly are supplied from TI Fluid System's Jablonec Plant in the Czech Republic.

TI Fluid Systems will also be supplying the Chassis Thermal Coolant Loop Line Assemblies that are manufactured in various materials including lightweight engineered polymers. TIFS has commissioned a new plant in Tangier, Morocco for the battery electric vehicle market. This plant supplies the finished hoses to Tauste, Spain for final assembly and verification test.

TI Fluid Systems is the Tier 1 Global Supplier for these BEV products.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 108 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

