TI Health and Medisafe Partner to Extend 1st Party Patient Targeting Solutions

"In a digital healthcare marketplace that offers propensity or look-alike modeling as the norm, Medisafe's first party patient platform engagement is truly unique and powerful," said Erin DeRuggiero, Co-President and Chief Commercial Officer at TI Health. "We are thrilled to represent their 6 million registered users and more than 600,000 monthly active patients on therapy."

"Digital healthcare companies can provide tremendous support in times like these to build digital loyalty with patients," said Jennifer Butler, Chief Marketing Officer at Medisafe. "We're excited to partner with TI Health to bring more targeted awareness to patients, who are seeking more connection, education and support from pharma now than ever before."

About TI Health

TI Health is an intelligent data-driven marketing company serving leading pharmaceutical and healthcare marketers. The company has developed products that respond to EMR and Telehealth driven event triggers and signals, with the ability to serve targeted messaging to healthcare professionals and consumers digitally. TI Health can also engage the handheld devices of healthcare professionals when they are in the vicinity of a practice or point of care location, or cross-device, in response to highly targeted and timely events, such as new diagnosis, diagnostics and lab results, medical and pharmacy claims and fluctuations within formulary and market access. Additional information can be found at tihealth.com.

About the Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading evidence-based digital therapeutics company providing medication management solutions across the healthcare continuum, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe supports patient journey's with AI driven technology that dynamically engages patients during the course of their treatment based on each patient's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, and partners with the healthcare ecosystem, from pharma companies to payors and providers, to improve outcomes. Over six million registered patient and caregiver users have recorded on Medisafe's platform over two billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 350,000 user reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play stores. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified. For more information please visit www.medisafe.com.

