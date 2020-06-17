TI Health Delivers Weekly Updating EHR and Telehealth Fueled Digital & Mobile Targeting Solutions

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Health, a leading healthcare data marketing and technology company, is now offering direct to provider and consumer ad targeting, fueled by new partnerships with leading Telehealth and Electronic Health Record software platforms.

"We're excited to announce enhanced direct to provider and consumer point of care targeting, based on time-sensitive new diagnosis and new on therapy alerts across ten different specialty areas," said Erin DeRuggiero, Co-President and Chief Commercial Officer at TI Health. "Our ability to respond to events taking place across the healthcare ecosystem in real time, including what's happening in telehealth, will feed into our next best action modeling and help improve adherence and outcomes."

Specialty areas serviced with Alert™ include: Rheumatology, Dermatology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Otolaryngology, Pediatrics, Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine, Cardiology, Oncology, Allergy, Asthma, Immunology and Urology.

"Our innovations will further support the patient journey and will also aid professionals when it comes to decision-making and education around treatment pathways." Said Dustin Suchter, Co-President and CTO at TI Health. We're thrilled to help power offerings for clients who require a more frequent look at data, diagnosis and treatment activities where response time is of the essence."

DOCTRAX Alert™ can provide banner or video targeting to NPI verified physicians across multiple devices (laptop, phone, tablet) based on weekly new diagnosis or newly prescribed therapeutic activities.

MOSEE Alert™

Mobile banner or video targeting to NPI verified professionals on handheld personal devices, at the practice location only. Data will refresh weekly based on new diagnosis or new on therapy alerts in specified disease states.

ROOMrx Alert™

Mobile banner or video targeting to practice locations where specific ICD10 diagnosis or line of therapy was prescribed. Data refreshes weekly – allowing you to get in front of a newly diagnosed patients at the point of care within a week of diagnosis or switch therapy.

About TI Health

TI Health is an intelligent data-driven marketing company serving leading pharmaceutical and healthcare marketers. The company has developed products that respond to event triggers and signals, with the ability to serve targeted messaging to healthcare professionals and consumers digitally. TI Health can also engage the handheld devices of healthcare professionals when they are in the vicinity of a practice or point of care location, or cross-device, in response to highly targeted and timely events, such as new diagnosis, diagnostics and lab results, medical and pharmacy claims and fluctuations within formulary and market access. Additional information can be found at tihealth.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE TI Health

Related Links

https://tihealth.com

