TI Health Joins Network Advertising Initiative

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data-driven marketing technology leader TI Health has joined the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the leading self-regulatory association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use for digital advertising. TI Health has agreed to uphold the extensive and detailed NAI Code of Conduct to promote trust, transparency, and privacy protections for digital advertising.

"TI Health is committed to continuing our tradition of a privacy safe approach to data driven marketing in the healthcare ecosystem," said Dustin Suchter, Co-President and CTO. "We have been working with the NAI to formalize our relationship and we are thrilled to confirm our partnership with the industry leading NAI Code of Conduct. We plan to continue our leadership position of digital privacy and transparency and we believe this is the bar that all companies must meet and exceed."

NAI members commit to uphold an extensive and detailed Code of Conduct that exceeds current legal requirements in many respects. Member compliance with the NAI Code is backed up by a strong accountability program, which includes a comprehensive annual review by NAI staff of member companies' practices to ensure compliance with the Code.

"TI Health is making a public commitment to the best practices for privacy and transparency in the NAI Code of Conduct," said NAI President and CEO Leigh Freund. "Additionally, the NAI community will benefit from TI Health expertise as a leader and innovator in the healthcare advertising and data analytics space."

NAI members include a wide range of businesses such as ad networks, exchanges, location data aggregators, platforms, and other technology providers. Across websites, mobile applications, and connected televisions, NAI member companies form the backbone of the digital advertising ecosystem – helping advertisers reach audiences most likely to be interested in their products and services while allowing consumers to receive ads and content that are tailored to their interests.

The NAI Code is rooted in the widely accepted Fair Information Practice Principles (FIPPs), and it applies those principles to the digital advertising ecosystem by, among other things, instituting robust notice and choice requirements and restrictions on the use and sharing of data. The NAI Code mandates that member companies provide users a means to opt out of Tailored Advertising.

NAI also helps its members comply with a variety of federal, state, and international laws, including the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), and others.

About TI Health

TI Health is an intelligent data-driven marketing company serving leading pharmaceutical and healthcare marketers. The company has developed products that respond to event triggers and signals, with the ability to serve targeted messaging to healthcare professionals and consumers digitally. TI Health can also engage the handheld devices of healthcare professionals when they are in the vicinity of a practice or point of care location, or cross-device, in response to highly targeted and timely events, such as new diagnosis, diagnostics and lab results, medical and pharmacy claims and fluctuations within formulary and market access. Additional information can be found at tihealth.com .

About the NAI

The NAI is a non-profit organization and the leading self-regulatory association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use for third-party digital advertising. Since 2000, NAI has been working with the leaders in online advertising to craft industry standards and policies to promote consumer privacy and trust in across the digital advertising ecosystem. Almost every Internet ad served in the United States involves the technology of one or more of the NAI's over 100 member companies. Together, these companies form the backbone of the thriving and diverse market of ad-supported free content and services. Additional information can be found at networkadvertising.org .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE TI Health

Related Links

tihealth.com

