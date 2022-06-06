TI Health Relaunches Website Highlighting Insights Platform, Omni Channel Offerings

The website further differentiates between the insight platform and licensed data product, AFFINITI™ and TI Health's media activation services now available across seven different channels. AFFINITI™ has aggregated media exposures to map provider profile and preferences based on receptivity to message, content and channel. The service is being utilized to support omni channel strategy, creative development and personalization of message, clinical trial recruitment and remote rep talking points for right-sized sales teams.

About TI Health

TI Health is a data driven marketing and predictive analytics company, delivering omni-channel insights and activation solutions for healthcare companies and pharmaceutical brands. TI Health's proprietary predictive analytics platform AFFINITIi™ uses machine learning to map content, messaging, and channel strategy preferences for leading pharmaceutical brand marketers in the United States.

