TI reports second quarter 2020 financial results and shareholder returns

DALLAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported second quarter revenue of $3.24 billion, net income of $1.38 billion and earnings per share of $1.48. Earnings per share include a 33-cent benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO, made the following comments:

"Revenue decreased 12% from the same quarter a year ago, driven primarily by weakness in the automotive market.

"In our core businesses, Analog revenue declined 4% and Embedded Processing declined 31% from the same quarter a year ago. Analog and Embedded Processing both had positive sequential growth in the second quarter excluding the automotive market.

"Our cash flow from operations of $6.3 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the same period was $5.7 billion and 42% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production.

for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the same period was and 42% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production. "We have returned $6.7 billion to owners in the past 12 months through stock repurchases and dividends. Over the same period, our dividends represented 56% of free cash flow, underscoring their sustainability. Together, our stock repurchases and dividends reflect our continued commitment to return all free cash flow to our owners.

to owners in the past 12 months through stock repurchases and dividends. Over the same period, our dividends represented 56% of free cash flow, underscoring their sustainability. Together, our stock repurchases and dividends reflect our continued commitment to return all free cash flow to our owners. "TI's third quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion , and earnings per share between $1.14 and $1.34 ."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Earnings summary

Amounts are in millions of dollars, except per-share amounts.



Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Change Revenue $ 3,239

$ 3,668

(12)% Operating profit $ 1,228

$ 1,506

(18)% Net income $ 1,380

$ 1,305

6% Earnings per share $ 1.48

$ 1.36

9%

Cash generation

Amounts are in millions of dollars.







Trailing 12 Months

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Change Cash flow from operations $ 1,720

$ 6,317

$ 7,154

(12)% Capital expenditures $ 130

$ 603

$ 1,228

(51)% Free cash flow $ 1,590

$ 5,714

$ 5,926

(4)% Free cash flow % of revenue



41.7%

38.9%





Cash return

Amounts are in millions of dollars.







Trailing 12 Months

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Change Dividends paid $ 823

$ 3,226

$ 2,784

16% Stock repurchases $ 882

$ 3,468

$ 5,224

(34)% Total cash returned $ 1,705

$ 6,694

$ 8,008

(16)%

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of dollars, except share and per-share amounts)





For Three Months Ended

June 30,



2020

2019 Revenue

$ 3,239

$ 3,668 Cost of revenue (COR)

1,157

1,308 Gross profit

2,082

2,360 Research and development (R&D)

379

390 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)

401

420 Acquisition charges

50

80 Restructuring charges/other

24

(36) Operating profit

1,228

1,506 Other income (expense), net (OI&E)

99

52 Interest and debt expense

48

44 Income before income taxes

1,279

1,514 Provision for income taxes

(101)

209 Net income

$ 1,380

$ 1,305











Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.48

$ 1.36











Average shares outstanding (millions):









Basic

916



937 Diluted

927



953











Cash dividends declared per common share

$ .90

$ .77













Supplemental Information (Quarterly, except as noted)









Provision for income taxes is based on the following:





















Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$ 164

$ 238 Discrete tax items



(265)

(29) Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$ (101)

$ 209











Annual operating tax rate

13%

16% Effective tax rate

(8)%

14%









A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following:









Net income

$ 1,380

$ 1,305 Income allocated to RSUs

(7)

(8) Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$ 1,373

$ 1,297

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of dollars, except share amounts)



June 30,

2020

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,294

$ 3,813 Short-term investments 666

405 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($9) and ($15) 1,176

1,419 Raw materials 182

176 Work in process 977

958 Finished goods 977

945 Inventories 2,136

2,079 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 216

240 Total current assets 8,488

7,956 Property, plant and equipment at cost 5,741

5,706 Accumulated depreciation (2,540)

(2,341) Property, plant and equipment 3,201

3,365 Long-term investments 36

300 Goodwill 4,362

4,362 Acquisition-related intangibles 240

469 Deferred tax assets 236

261 Capitalized software licenses 141

88 Overfunded retirement plans 223

104 Other long-term assets 518

479 Total assets $ 17,445

$ 17,384







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 551

$ 1,249 Accounts payable 409

412 Accrued compensation 505

476 Income taxes payable 179

87 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 519

422 Total current liabilities 2,163

2,646 Long-term debt 6,245

4,558 Underfunded retirement plans 99

121 Deferred tax liabilities 60

49 Other long-term liabilities 1,234

1,524 Total liabilities 9,801

8,898 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $25 par value. Authorized – 10,000,000 shares





Participating cumulative preferred – None issued —

— Common stock, $1 par value. Authorized – 2,400,000,000 shares





Shares issued – 1,740,815,939 1,741

1,741 Paid-in capital 2,182

2,003 Retained earnings 40,780

38,974 Treasury common stock at cost





Shares: June 30, 2020 – 825,225,307; June 30, 2019 – 806,251,136 (36,725)

(33,775) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI) (334)

(457) Total stockholders' equity 7,644

8,486 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,445

$ 17,384

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of dollars)



For Three Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 1,380

$ 1,305 Adjustments to net income:





Depreciation 184

173 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 50

80 Amortization of capitalized software 15

14 Stock compensation 69

67 Gains on sales of assets (1)

(21) Deferred taxes (30)

31 Increase (decrease) from changes in:





Accounts receivable 140

21 Inventories (133)

52 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63

18 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 73

(26) Accrued compensation 148

129 Income taxes payable (255)

(13) Changes in funded status of retirement plans (10)

2 Other 27

(36) Cash flows from operating activities 1,720

1,796







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (130)

(284) Proceeds from asset sales 1

28 Purchases of short-term investments (249)

(239) Proceeds from short-term investments 1,810

200 Other 5

37 Cash flows from investing activities 1,437

(258)







Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 749

— Repayment of debt (500)

— Dividends paid (823)

(722) Stock repurchases (882)

(863) Proceeds from common stock transactions 87

146 Other (12)

(6) Cash flows from financing activities (1,381)

(1,445)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,776

93 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,518

3,720 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,294

$ 3,813

Segment results

Amounts are in millions of dollars.



Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Change Analog:









Revenue $ 2,434

$ 2,534



(4)% Operating profit $ 1,053

$ 1,108



(5)% Embedded Processing:









Revenue $ 546

$ 790



(31)% Operating profit $ 125

$ 265



(53)% Other:









Revenue $ 259

$ 344



(25)% Operating profit* $ 50

$ 133



(62)%



* Includes acquisition charges and restructuring charges/other.

Compared with the year-ago quarter:

Analog: (includes Power, Signal Chain and High Volume)

Revenue decreased in High Volume and Power, while Signal Chain was about even.

Operating profit decreased due to lower revenue and associated gross profit.

Embedded Processing: (includes Connected Microcontrollers and Processors)

Revenue decreased in both product lines.

Operating profit decreased due to lower revenue and associated gross profit.

Other: (includes DLP® products, calculators and custom ASIC products)

Revenue decreased $85 million , and operating profit decreased $83 million .

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations).

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

Amounts are in millions of dollars.



For 12 Months Ended



June 30,



2020

2019

Change Cash flow from operations (GAAP) $ 6,317

$ 7,154

(12)% Capital expenditures (603)

(1,228)



Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 5,714

$ 5,926

(4)%











Revenue $ 13,689

$ 15,240















Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 46.1%

46.9%



Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP) 41.7%

38.9%





This release also includes references to an annual operating tax rate, a non-GAAP term we use to describe the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term annual operating tax rate helps differentiate from the effective tax rate, which includes discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

The duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, including to our business and the businesses of our suppliers, customers and distributors;

Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;

Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;

Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;

Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers or suppliers;

Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of restructuring charges and associated cost savings;

Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, and our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment;

Availability and cost of raw materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;

Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;

Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business, or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;

Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;

A loss suffered by one of our customers or distributors with respect to TI-consigned inventory;

Financial difficulties of our distributors or their promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with significant distributors;

Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of distributor and other customer inventory adjustments;

Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;

Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;

Instability in the global credit and financial markets;

Increases in health care and pension benefit costs;

Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel, and effectively manage key employee succession; and

Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Part II Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com .

TI trademarks:

DLP

Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

