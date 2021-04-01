Tia and CommonSpirit Health Team Up to Deliver Integrated, Person-Based Care for Women

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tia , the modern medical home for women, and CommonSpirit Health , the nation's largest nonprofit health system, today announced an innovative, first-of-its-kind partnership to create a new front door to healthcare for women. The deal enables the two healthcare leaders to launch Tia-branded women's health clinics together that will provide comprehensive, blended virtual and in-person care – with plans for the first clinic in Phoenix where CommonSpirit operates multiple Dignity Health medical centers.

The CommonSpirit relationship is Tia's first major partnership with a national health system. The joint venture clinics will combine a multitude of services and practitioners into a one-stop shop for women that fuses gynecological care and primary care. Tia will provide its distinctive care model, staffing and technology infrastructure, while CommonSpirit will connect Tia to patients, health plan partners, and hospital and specialty care access.

"Tia is on a mission to change the fragmented nature of women's care with a personalized, distinctly female model that guides women at every age and stage of their physical, mental and emotional health, with an emphasis on prevention," said Carolyn Witte, co-founder and CEO of Tia. "CommonSpirit was the ideal partner to help us scale our proven model nationally with geographic reach across 21 states from coast to coast, recognized clinical excellence, and an industry-leading commitment to health equity."

Tia and CommonSpirit have a shared vision to "treat the whole person, not just the patient" — replacing one-size-fits-all medicine with a people-based approach to care that recognizes that different populations have different clinical, psychological and experiential healthcare needs.

Tia's signature Well-Woman experience includes regular primary care checkups and annual gynecological exams, while also offering mental health support, nutrition counseling, acupuncture, along with other evidence-backed wellness services. Tia's proprietary technology and integrated care coordination platforms enable seamless, continuous care across all aspects of a woman's healthcare journey, ensuring a smooth and complete transition that delivers clinical quality for patients, while also alleviating provider burdens that contribute to burnout. Through Tia's partnership with CommonSpirit, the care continuity will extend to hospital and specialty care.

"The future of healthcare is personalized, and patients are seeking unique models to serve their distinct needs. Tia's approach to care is designed to make it easier for women to access health care and is directly aligned to our values to provide compassionate, unified care that is centered on excellence," said Rich Roth, CommonSpirit chief strategic innovation officer. "Women's health is not defined by one phase in their lives, and by focusing on exceptional care that is designed specifically for women and led by women, we can build a care model that benefits them over the course of a lifetime." With women controlling more than 80 percent of the healthcare decision-making for themselves, partners, children and parents, Tia and CommonSpirit recognize that when healthcare works better for women, it works better for everyone.

Tia has grown exponentially over the last few years and recently closed a $24.3 million Series A funding round last May, representing one of the largest Series A financing led by a female CEO in 2020. With current locations in New York City and Los Angeles, Tia plans to expand to multiple other markets this year. Tia's care model, which engages women early on and focuses on integrated, preventive health, has been shown to reduce the cost of care by up to 40 percent as compared to a typical gynecology practice.

The initial Tia-CommonSpirit pilot will launch "virtual-first" in Spring 2021, followed by its first brick-and-mortar clinic opening this October in Phoenix with expansions in Arizona and other CommonSpirit markets over the next few years.

About Tia

Founded in 2017 by Carolyn Witte and Felicity Yost, Tia is a full-service women's healthcare platform architecting a new, women-centric model of care with a blend of in-person and virtual services. The company has built a personalized healthcare model by fusing OB/GYN, primary care, mental health and evidenced-based wellness services into an integrative experience that's convenient, collaborative and focused on prevention. From the Tia health advisor app to the NYC Tia Clinic, Tia makes women healthier, providers happier, and the business of care delivery stronger. www.asktia.com

About CommonSpirit Health

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. CommonSpirit is committed to creating healthier communities, delivering exceptional patient care, and ensuring every person has access to quality health care. With its national office in Chicago and a team of approximately 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit Health operates 139 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across 21 states. Learn more at commonspirit.org.

SOURCE Tia