TIAA Named One of the Top 100 Companies for Working Mothers for 10th Year in Row

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading financial services provider, has been named one of the 100 Best Companies for working mothers by Working Mother magazine. This year marks the 10th consecutive recognition for TIAA and the company's 14th time receiving the award. The list recognizes employers for outstanding leadership in establishing policies, programs and a corporate culture that supports working moms, including child care, flexible work arrangements, paid parental leave for all new parents and women's advancement.

"We are honored to be on the Working Mother list for 2020. It is indeed a meaningful recognition, one that we have received with gratitude for the last decade that importantly challenges us to focus on addressing areas where we can and will do better. This speaks to our continued commitment to raising the bar for ourselves and in our industry, particularly in light of the challenges faced by parents in this difficult year," said Corie Pauling, Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at TIAA. "Offering an inclusive culture that propels and supports diverse talent helps make TIAA a great place to work, where women and mothers grow and succeed. This is key to strengthening our diverse customer and supplier base globally."

In addition to TIAA being recognized, Cynthia Qualls, Director of Client & Business Services at Nuveen, an owned subsidiary of TIAA, has been chosen as a 2020 "Working Mother of the Year."

"I am honored to be named a Working Mother of the Year. Most mothers struggle to find balance, reduce working mother guilt, and find quality family time outside of work. As a single mother with two children, I really found my groove when I started working for extremely progressive and supportive female managers at TIAA, whose support enabled me to show up for my kids, while exceling in my career," said Qualls. "TIAA promotes inclusion and diversity within the workplace, and understands the demands parents encounter daily. I appreciate TIAA's commitment to provide resources that allow associates to be present professionally and personally."

Working Parent Award

For the second year in a row, TIAA expanded its annual acknowledgement of a Working Mother of the Year with an internal Working Parent Award, which recognizes a parent of any gender at TIAA who models a deep commitment to family, work and community. This year, two associates received the TIAA Working Parent Award:

Azeneth Holloway , Senior Customer Advocate of the National Contact Center at TIAA in Lewisville, TX , is known as a great mother, wife, daughter and friend. She enjoys giving back to her community, including starting community groups with her neighbors, volunteering with her family at her local animal shelter, and created a video website and virtual library to help children read.





, Senior Customer Advocate of the National Contact Center at TIAA in , is known as a great mother, wife, daughter and friend. She enjoys giving back to her community, including starting community groups with her neighbors, volunteering with her family at her local animal shelter, and created a video website and virtual library to help children read. Hassan King , Senior Customer Advocate of the National Contact Center at TIAA in Betsill, NC, is a single father who advocates for education. His peers say King is a role model for single parents as he effectively balances putting his daughter first, while also showing up to work to provide exceptional service to TIAA's clients.

For more information about TIAA's commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace, click here.

The full list of honorable Working Mother Award recipients can be found here.

