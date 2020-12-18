Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group
Dec 18, 2020, 10:57 ET
TIANJIN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Chinese Medicine has played an important role in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This short video introduces TCM's cultural inheritance, anti-epidemic achievements, its scientific and technological innovation, and its efforts to safeguard human health and protect people's lives.
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmJjax2TSi8&feature=youtu.be
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387388/Tianjing_Logo.jpg
Contact: Yan Zheng
Tel.: +86-18622969907
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group