Tianjin's Tianfei Palace Site Museum in the Yuan, Ming and Qing Dynasties Launches New App for Art Enthusiasts

TIANJIN, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to allow art enthusiasts to enjoy historical relics and works of art, the Tianfei Palace Site Museum in the Yuan, Ming and Qing Dynasties ("the Museum") in Tianjin, China has launched the new "Auditable Museum". The app allows art lovers to view the 1,000 years' worth of culturally significant relics that the Museum has on display.

With the app, online visitors are able to view the exhibitions of the Museum as well as tour the mountains, rivers, and other natural wonders of the region, along with learning about the region's traditional culture. The app follows the recent trend of museums and cultural enterprises in China offering free digital resources so that the public can continue to enjoy different forms of entertainment and intellectual growth.

The app allows visitors from around the world to experience the beauty and wonders of Tianjin, no matter where they are. The Museum hopes to continue extending public cultural services such as the Auditable Museum in the future.

