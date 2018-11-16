Tianma Microelectronics Exibits Exciting Display Solutions at Biennial Electronica 2018

Highlight 1: Automotive Full-screen

Car cockpit display

The display helps differentiate Tianma in the fierce competition for automotive LCD panels, laying a solid foundation for its leadership in the global automotive market.

Rearview mirrors

The brand new 8.8" e-Mirror features ultra-thin border U/L/R (mm):1.7/1.7/1.7, operating temperature from -40°C to 95°C, wide viewing angle 88/88/88/88, a luminance of 4000 cd/m², providing an enhanced driving experiences no matter the environmental conditions. Using the rearview mirror auto-dimming feature, the driver can effortlessly switch between normal and streaming media viewing providing the driver with an enhanced driving experience.

12.3" Slim freeform display

A 12.3" a-Si automotive freeform display fits snugly into a car dash board, while the recessed space above the dash can be customized to accommodate smart accessories such as cameras embedded according to the car buyer's preferences. The application of VPIA (vertical gateline in pixel array) technology for circuit design in the display area allows for a 1.1mm ultra-thin border and circuit-less design, delivering a bezel-less display. In addition, a 7.5mm diameter through hole allows deployment of a pointer or camera.

Highlight 2: How much do you know about smart industrial?

ESL redefines smart retail

Tianma launched its first all-reflective 2.13" ESL (electronic shelf label) display, featuring low power consumption, high reflectivity, long service life and wide temperature range. The all-reflective, low-frequency TFT solution developed by Tianma has distinct advantages over the traditional e-ink technology in terms of power consumption.

Water-proof and gloves touch display

With a focus on the European industrial control market, Tianma showcased a series of 7"/10.1"/21.5" water-proof touch screens that can be used even when wearing gloves, providing comprehensive and integrated touch solutions for the industrial control and medical markets.

Highlight 3: A large-size display for high-end medical

Tianma also exhibited a 30" 6-megapixel, high-contrast color display with 1000 cd/m² high brightness and high contrast ratio 1500:1 which significantly reduces front of screen glare in bright environments and enhances readability of the display. Using Tianma's proprietary SFT2 technology, the display's contrast ratio is approximately 30 percent higher than the previous version display.

As a major player in the global display industry,Tianma, whose mission statement is "To Create Colorful Life", provides comprehensive new display products and personalized services to its customers. Tianma plans to further strengthen its industry leadership through on-going innovation to continue creating greater value for its partners and customers.

SOURCE Tianma