Tianma Wins Two Bests from SID Display Week 2019

1. Best New Display Technology - 7.56'' AM Micro LED

Tianma has made great progress in Micro LED Technology. Tianma introduced, a product developed in conjunction with PlayNitride, the world's first 7.56'' AM Micro LED screen with a penetration rate of over 60%. Compared to OLED displays, the Micro LED has greater stability and longer life with 720x480 resolution (114PPI), over 60% transparency, and a frame less than 0.7mm thickness. Focus applications include vehicle applications such as HUD for drivers.

2. Best New Display Component- LTPS AM Mini LED HDR LCD

The LTPS AM mini LED HDR LCD was developed by Tianma and features local dimming with up to 4,600 partitions. The mini-LED display has key performance advantages including high contrast ratio (>100,000:1), high brightness (>1,000nits), high color gamut (DCI-P3) and wide viewing angle! It boasts significant competitive advantages for smartphones thanks to its great innovation and exquisite screen resolution.

The People's Choice Awards were determined as a result of voting by registered attendees to Display Week 2019. Tianma is proud to have been selected for these honors as determined by the votes of our peers in the display industry.

