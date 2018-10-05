TIAS, Japan, Announces Admission Guidelines for Master's Programme in Sport and Olympic Studies

TSUKUBA, Japan, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsukuba International Academy for Sport Studies (TIAS), founded as part of the Sport for Tomorrow programme, introduced by the Government of Japan to promote the Olympic and Paralympic movements, has announced admission guidelines for the 5th batch of students, set to commence their studies on October 1, 2019.

Sport for Tomorrow is a programme launched and operated with comprehensive support from the Government of Japan, and incorporating a range of public-private initiatives. Its aim is to reach over 10 million people in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide with sport-based outreach activities, placing a particular emphasis on developing nations. And from its base at the University of Tsukuba -- which has a historical association with the Olympic Movement that stretches back more than a century to the tenure as principal of first-ever Asian IOC member Jigoro Kano -- TIAS provides outstanding candidates from around the world with the opportunity to engage in cultural exchange while also receiving a unique grounding in diverse sport-related subjects ranging from Olympic education to the latest approaches in management, teaching, and coaching.

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games drawing near, October 1, 2018, saw the start of the academy's 4th Master's Programme in Sport and Olympic Studies, which brings together students whose diverse backgrounds include national sporting associations, educational bodies, and even the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games. They follow in the footsteps of an expanding network of former graduates who have gone on to join various sport-related organizations, official bodies, and domestic Olympic committees, and TIAS is now inviting applications for the 5th batch of students, scheduled to commence their studies on October 1, 2019, and run through the Tokyo 2020 Games, ending in 2021. With successful candidates also set to receive a scholarship and travel expenses, TIAS is excited to hear from the next generation of hopefuls ready to become the global sporting leaders of the future.

