TIBCO and Jabil Collaborate to Deliver Innovations in Industrial IoT Solutions

Leveraging TIBCO LABS™, TIBCO's technology innovation program, Jabil and TIBCO will help leading brands bring IoT solutions to market faster. With over 100 facilities in 29 countries, Jabil is a product solutions company providing comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to global electronics and technology companies. The unique combination of Jabil's deep manufacturing and design expertise, along with TIBCO's integration, analytics, and machine learning solutions, will speed time to market for smart appliances and other IIoT projects.

"Collaborating with a leading electronic services manufacturing company brings TIBCO's market-leading offerings to a key global industry," said Rajeev Kozhikkattuthodi, vice president of product management, TIBCO. "As we continue to evolve Project Flogo's edge computing and machine learning capabilities, we're confident our relationship with Jabil will have a lasting impact on the future of IIoT and advance the manufacturing industry."

Project Flogo provides Jabil with an open source edge application framework for building lightweight, event-driven solutions with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

"TIBCO brings a wealth of expertise in the areas of software-based edge compute frameworks, as well as machine learning and analytics," said Carey Paulus, vice president, global business units, Jabil. "We're very excited to kick off this new relationship to deliver innovative IoT solutions that enable our customers to explore new business models and build stronger consumer relationships."

Follow us @TIBCO on Twitter, and on our Facebook and LinkedIn pages to hear the latest news and updates from our team.

For more information about TIBCO, please visit www.tibco.com.

About TIBCO



TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.

TIBCO, Flogo, TIBCO LABS, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

Media Contact:



Lindsey Ashjian Torres



TIBCO Software Inc.



(650) 846-8862



publicrelations@tibco.com

SOURCE TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tibco.com

