TIBCO Announces the AI-Powered A(X) Experience for Spotfire

TIBCO's goal with the A(X) Experience was to harness the power of AI to augment users' knowledge, magnify their skills, and thereby simplify and speed decisionmaking. Complementing the Spotfire® product's familiar point-and-click, agile data exploration, the A(X) Experience seamlessly surfaces machine-learning-based guidance, recommending data relationships and uncovering patterns for users as they explore. A user can type a request and Spotfire will not only create visualizations, but also make prescriptive suggestions using the results, such as blending data, marking matched records, or launching analytical tools. Click a value, drag a chart, type a question, and Spotfire will deliver a clear response. The A(X) Experience will be available this fall with the release of TIBCO Spotfire® X.

The A(X) Experience will also feature native support for real-time, streaming data from any source. TIBCO Spotfire® Data Streams, a new module, extends the Spotfire platform with 80 streaming sources out of the box, such as the OSIsoft PI software and WITSML for oil and gas; Bloomberg®, Reuters®, and FIX for financial services; and TIBCO® Messaging (including the recently announced support for Apache Kafka® and Eclipse Mosquitto™), Apache Spark™ Streaming, and others for IoT. Streaming data can be explored like any other data, and can be linked to historical data for context, root cause, and impact analysis.

The Spotfire A(X) Experience delivers:

Agile Analytics : Reinvents user interface to simplify and speed data exploration.

: Reinvents user interface to simplify and speed data exploration. Augmented Analytics : Natural language search and AI deliver instant insights.

: Natural language search and AI deliver instant insights. Automated Analytics : Automatically recorded dataflows make it easy to amend, author, and audit data lineage.

: Automatically recorded dataflows make it easy to amend, author, and audit data lineage. Accelerated Analytics: Real-time visual analytics on data streams enable real-time actions and awareness.

"Companies around the world have more than enough graphs and charts; what they are searching for is faster insight and better decision-making," said Brad Hopper, vice president, analytics product strategy, TIBCO. "We started investing in AI-driven recommendations several years ago, and we are very excited that, with the A(X) Experience, we have both simplified the practice and increased the power of exploring data. Business users just getting started can nevertheless make important discoveries, and experienced analysts can get their results even faster. We believe the A(X) Experience will help companies get more return from their investments in people and data."

The ease of use of Spotfire X will lead to faster insights and make analytics even more accessible to innovative organizations. A part of the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence Cloud, Spotfire X marks TIBCO's next wave in pioneering analytics technology.

