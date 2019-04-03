TIBCO Connected Intelligence Platform Drives Customer Innovation with Elevated Capabilities

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced new and enhanced capabilities for the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence Cloud platform at the TIBCO NOW™ Global Tour 2019 event in Singapore. Empowered with these systems, which are frequently recognized in industry reports, businesses are able to connect disparate data, govern their information effectively, and augment the resulting intelligence. Critical collaboration between various personas, such as business users, developers, and IT, is key to successfully innovate. TIBCO continues to focus on delivering one of the only platforms capable of addressing the individual needs of each persona.

TIBCO brings the power of connectivity -- the foundation of anything and everything digital -- to business users, enabling them to connect and build better apps to make informed decisions. For example, new connectors for TIBCO Cloud™ Integration provide greater synergy between solutions, with access to Microsoft Common Data Service and data fed from any system connected to TIBCO Cloud Integration into TIBCO Cloud™ Live Apps. In addition, TIBCO Cloud™ Events now proactively identifies cases of interest to contextually determine next steps and build business logic to identify meaningful events. Along with updates to TIBCO Spotfire® 10.3, the new TIBCO Spotfire® Data Streams Connectivity Wizard simplifies the overall business user experience in industries like financial services, resulting in better visibility for users on all real-time streaming data.

TIBCO's commitment to both open source and developers is reflected in several recent company developments. With the help of the open source community, Project Flogo™ now offers several performance enhancements and a new, fully open source web development framework for third-party developers, independent software vendors, and OEMs to build their own custom user experiences. SnappyData™ , a new addition to the TIBCO portfolio, presents a unified analytics data fabric, offering developers and customers simplified, agile analytics on data in motion and at rest. The solution offers a multitude of use cases in IoT and across industry verticals, including financial services, manufacturing, and telecom.

Lastly, TIBCO's comprehensive platform enables IT and DataOps teams to innovate by governing their data and information, exposing it to other systems through a unified data fabric, and extracting the best insights. Orchestra Network's innovative EBX product , now TIBCO EBX™, extends TIBCO's portfolio with trusted shared data assets for critical operational and analytics processes that drive innovation and transformation. Adding to the IT experience, TIBCO Spotfire 10.3 updates also offer native Snowflake Data Warehouse support, which, once connected, can combine or push live queries into Snowflake, with on-demand retrieval of rows for in-memory analytics.

"In order to address today's digital problems, organizations need to run analytics capabilities anywhere and everywhere, whether that's at the edge, in a data center, or in the cloud," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "Our goal with the expanded TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform is to continue building on our enterprise-scale offering, allowing customers to run our solutions in any environment, without needing to make a choice, thus enabling them to innovate and outpace the competition. To do so, we will continue to evolve our solutions as one of the only end-to-end platforms that can turn data into innovation."

Learn more about TIBCO Cloud Events and TIBCO Spotfire 10.3 by visiting the TIBCO website.

Join TIBCO at its upcoming TIBCO NOW 2019 Global Tour events in Chicago (12-13 June) and London (25-26 September).

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO, TIBCO NOW, Spotfire, TIBCO Cloud, EBX, Flogo, SnappyData and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

