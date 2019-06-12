TIBCO Expands Cloud-Native Offerings to Address Top Developer Challenges

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced new and enhanced capabilities for TIBCO Cloud™ Integration , TIBCO Cloud™ Mashery® , and TIBCO Cloud™ Events offerings, harnessing the full power of the latest cloud-native and open source technologies. These capabilities directly address critical challenges faced by developers when working with cloud-native applications and enable organizations to build the most compelling and engaging digital experiences for their customers.

TIBCO is at the forefront of innovation in API-led and cloud-native development, using open source technology and supporting multi-cloud strategies. With TIBCO's solutions, organizations have the flexibility to meet a wide range of requirements, deploying applications on-premises, to public clouds, TIBCO's managed cloud, and serverless environments. The latest enhancements to TIBCO's offerings include the following:

Native support for GraphQL: TIBCO Cloud Integration is the first enterprise Integration Platform-as-a-Service to provide native support for GraphQL, a query language that helps break down silos across the enterprise information landscape to present a singular view of an enterprise's digital services to customers;

TIBCO Cloud Integration is the first enterprise Integration Platform-as-a-Service to provide native support for GraphQL, a query language that helps break down silos across the enterprise information landscape to present a singular view of an enterprise's digital services to customers; Increased application responsiveness: The TIBCO Cloud Mashery microgateway now supports event-driven patterns, enabling digital businesses to take actions on events occurring in real time – creating dynamic customer experiences – through support for the AsyncAPI Project when using Apache Kafka®; and

The TIBCO Cloud Mashery microgateway now supports event-driven patterns, enabling digital businesses to take actions on events occurring in real time – creating dynamic customer experiences – through support for the AsyncAPI Project when using Apache Kafka®; and New open source Project Flogo® streams designer: Now Project Flogo offers a web designer, significantly simplifying how developers work with streaming data and allowing them to process raw data pipelines using tasks such as aggregations, join streams, and filtering. TIBCO Cloud Events adds commercial support for these capabilities, along with business rules authoring, enabling non-technical business users to collaborate with developers and build applications to quickly identify meaningful events and take the next best actions.

"Developers have access to an unprecedented array of innovative technologies and powerful cloud compute right now, which empowers them to create new possibilities for customers. TIBCO helps create that wave by streamlining application development and increasing developer productivity to build incredible customer experiences," said Rajeev Kozhikkattuthodi, vice president, product management and strategy, TIBCO. "By doing so, any organization in any industry can create highly engaging and responsive customer-facing applications that increase brand loyalty, advance self-service, and learn behaviors and preferences. We are proud to continue leading the market with first-of-its-kind innovations that directly enhance our customers' products and bottom line."

